Daniel Cormier Hater Nate Diaz Will “Never” Become UFC Hall of Famer, Says Brendan Schaub

Nate Diaz’s penchant for controversy is legendary, but his latest verbal assault on Daniel Cormier may have jeopardized his UFC legacy for good. For the past few days, Diaz has garnered a lot of attention from everyone in the community for his brutal and negative remarks about the former UFC legend. While for him it was a regular dig, Brendan Schaub points out key differences between Diaz and Cormier that could even cost ‘The Stockton Slugger’ a prestigious UFC honor.

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“He’s just barking up the wrong tree when he talks sh*t to Daniel Cormier,” said Schaub on his YouTube channel. “You’re talking about MMA royalty. Now, some of you that are new to the sport will be like, ‘Nate Diaz is royalty.’ He’s not. He’s famous, but there’s a difference between being famous and accomplished. So, Nate Diaz had a good career.

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“Just so you’re aware, he will never make it to the Hall of Fame as an individual fighter. Now, maybe his fight against one of his previous opponents, maybe Conor McGregor, he might have a fight to make the Hall of Fame, but as far as him as individual accomplishments, he won’t make the UFC Hall of Fame. That’s just not real. That will never happen. I don’t know if that’s news to you guys, but he won’t.”

For those unaware, during an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast, Nate Diaz went on a rant about Daniel Cormier. In Diaz’s eyes, ‘DC’ is quite harsh with his criticism of the fighters. To that end, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ also suggested that Cormier’s remarks may stem from jealousy. And through this, one thing is clear: Diaz is against ‘DC’ like a hater.

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However, that is a subjective opinion of the California native. When Cormier came across Diaz’s rant, he seemingly didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts. He not only reverted to the 40-year-old, but also labeled ‘The Stockton Slugger’ as an average fighter. Although it’s unclear as to why Diaz initially took a dig at Cormier, Brendan Schaub seemingly didn’t like the disrespect.

Notably, ‘DC’ is a legend in the leading promotion. Now retired and acting as a commentator/analyst, Cormier once reigned as the champion of the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions simultaneously. After Conor McGregor, he was the second fighter to achieve double champion status in the leading MMA promotion.

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So, citing those achievements, Cormier has been one of the most widely respected individuals in the community and was even honored with the UFC Hall of Fame award. On the contrary, Diaz’s record in the UFC is quite the opposite. Although ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has always been one of the fan-favorite fighters, he does not boast a record like Cormier.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 7: Nate Diaz speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Icon220907355279

Despite a decade-long career in the UFC, Diaz never claimed a championship title, even though he became one of the most popular fighters in the organization. From this perspective, his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame might be challenging, particularly when considering that many legendary fighters and former champions like Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva have already been honored.

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While the ultimate decision will lie in UFC’s hands, Schaub was quite confident while making an assertive statement on that matter. Not just that, he also speculated on why Diaz might have lashed out at Cormier.

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Brendan Schaub claims Nate Diaz takes everything “personally”

Over the years, the UFC community has witnessed many fighters finding it hard to gel with each other. Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz are seemingly two of those names who have had quite many feuds even to this date.

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Just a few years back, Schaub emotionally opened up about the struggles of his friend Shane Carwin. But when Diaz came across that moment, he mocked the ex-UFC heavyweight. The back and forth continued. And as ‘The Stockton Slugger’ engaged himself in a newfound beef with Daniel Cormier, Schaub assumed the potential reason behind it.

“For [Nate Diaz], he’s like, ‘Yo, these analysts breaking down fights, I don’t get it. F*ck these guys,” said Schaub in the aforementioned YouTube video. “Yeah, but they’re not criticizing you. It’s literally their job they’re getting paid for, so I think he takes it personally.”

As per Diaz’s rant, he was particularly displeased by Cormier’s criticism of fighters in general. However, Schaub suggests that the California-native may have taken Cormier’s assessments as an offence personally. Quite an interesting theory, which may or may not be true.

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But as things stand, do you feel Diaz has the right to call out a legend like Cormier? Let us know in the comments below!