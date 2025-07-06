Daniel Cormier Issues 45-Day Challenge, Turns to BJJ Brown Belt for Lifestyle Shift

Daniel Cormier is going all in again, but not in the way you might think. There’s no Octagon, no cameras, and no title shot looming. Just him, some dumbbells, and a silent promise to change things. On social media, the former champion announced that he has taken on a severe challenge, the kind of thing people do when they feel they’ve let themselves slide a little too far. So, what’s he up to?

Well, turns out, it’s a 45-day challenge. After years of competition and commentary, ‘DC’ is shifting his focus inward. In a recent post, he uploaded footage of himself sparring and hitting the weights with the same passion that he did in his peak. But this isn’t about one big training session.

Cormier claimed that he is currently on a 45-day workout streak, with the goal of regaining consistency and losing weight. In the caption to the post, he wrote, “I’m five days into this challenge, and now I’m making it public. I’m gonna work out for 45 straight days to try and rebuild the consistency I had in my life and get some weight off.”

Jason Khalipa, a well-known figure in the fitness industry, is backing him on this quest. Khalipa, a former CrossFit Games champion and a BJJ brown belt, is known for his “AMRAP Mentality”—a focus on maximizing effort and maintaining psychological strength during each exercise. “This dude is a monster!” Cormier wrote further in the caption, thanking Khalipa for helping him focus on the workouts that are driving him forward.

2025 has all been about such numbered-day challenges. From the famed “75 Hard” to more approachable 30- and 45-day programs, the goal is the same: be consistent, no cheat days, and do not give up. However, Daniel Cormier’s challenge appears to be more grounded in reality.

There is no polished branding behind Cormier’s version of it, nor a desire to go viral. Just a man who has fought in the Octagon and is now pushing himself to reclaim control of his daily habits. And by keeping the rules basic (workout every day, no excuses) in tact, he makes it easy for his fans to join in.

And knowing how ‘DC’ is, it is just a matter of time before he sheds all that extra weight. And how do we know that? Well, that’s because it’s the same Daniel Cormier who went toe-to-toe with a UFC GOAT despite being scared.

Daniel Cormier reveals he was ‘scared’ of facing UFC GOAT

People believe in Cormier not just because of his discipline but also memory. Fans have witnessed him persevere through far tougher situations, both physically and mentally. One of the more overlooked incidents occurred in 2016, when he faced Anderson Silva on only two days’ notice at UFC 200.

What should have been a smooth night turned into anything but, not because Silva posed a threat, but because everything felt strange. His routine had been broken. His rhythm was gone. In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cormier acknowledged something that few elite fighters rarely admit. He was scared.

“And I was scared. Like I was actually in the back scared… it felt so unfamiliar because I had been away for so long.” He was not rusty. He was not out of shape. He simply didn’t feel like himself. The point is how crucial rhythm was. So when he talks about returning to consistency, it has real weight. This is not about vanity or Instagram likes. It is about that feeling in the locker room. The one he never wants again. And he doesn’t expect fans to be perfect either. He’s telling them to take things one day at a time, just as he does.