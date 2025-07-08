Daniel Cormier Makes Bold Plea to New Orleans Restaurants Before UFC 318 Weigh-In Show

Remember the time when Daniel Cormier got publicly scrutinized for snacking on the commentary bench at UFC 291? The event was headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje. The fighting community didn’t exactly appreciate Cormier indulging himself with food during the broadcast. However, the former two-weight champion-turned-color commentator blamed Joe Rogan for bringing in the snacks, especially the beef jerky. “We eat popcorn, we sit there for seven and a half hours,” was his reasoning.

In another instance, the former heavyweight champion was caught with food in his mouth during a conversation with Chael Sonnen, on the set of Good Guy/Bad Guy. ‘The American Gangster’ couldn’t believe his eyes. ‘DC’ gave the following reasoning, “Chael, you have to have popcorn because you’re sitting in the best seat in the house.” In response, Sonnen just burst into laughter. And now, going to New Orleans for UFC 318, Daniel Cormier has a special request for his hometown crowd.

Taking to Instagram, the UFC color commentator announced, “Hey people… All my people in New Orleans, listen, we’re coming in with the Weigh-In Show. So, all this fun that we’re having, remember, on the road, we bring restaurants. Where the owner, or the manager, gets to come and feed the crew.” He asked restaurant owners and managers to message him on X or Instagram, promising to help make their businesses go viral in return. He requested Cajun classics like gumbo, crawfish étouffée, crawfish boil, red beans and rice, fried chicken, and beignets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DC continued, “Let’s show these people that all these Weigh-In Shows, they haven’t tasted food until they get to New Orleans. So hit me. DC_MMA. And we’ll make you viral. We will make you viral if you just come out here and show us that food.” In the caption, Cormier asked the restaurant owners and managers to comment on the post. And his team would proceed to choose a restaurant to highlight during their time in New Orleans.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “DC” Cormier (@dc_mma) Expand Post

Islam Makhachev once had some diet advice for Daniel Cormier

Makhachev has often called Cormier out for being out of shape, post his fighting career. While reacting to DC in a WWE referee’s uniform, during a conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri in 2022, the Dagestani star said, “Look at this fat guy…[Cormier] cannot compete anymore, he’s a referee right now. Smart guy. He don’t have to be [in] good shape…Do some easy stuff…He wants to eat all day burgers, chips. This guy so smart.” However, prior to UFC 311, Makhachev decided to offer Cormier some advice.

Talking to Mahjouri earlier in January, this year, Makhachev said, “You know, I really believe if he ate clean all his life he would still be fighting. But this guy eats…He’s not eating, he’s promoting, you know, they promote fast food and all this stuff. A couple of months ago, he put some video about fast food.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To justify his stance, Makhachev dragged Cristiano Ronaldo into the picture. He continued, “This is the big problem, because look at Cristiano Ronaldo, how old he is, but he’s still in very good shape. Food is a very important thing if you want to be in shape and fighting, for any sport. It’s the number one important thing.”

Now, as Max Holloway gets ready to face Dustin Poirier in his retirement fight at UFC 318, Cormier anticipates some good New Orleans food. It might even be a jab at ‘Blessed’. After all, he was the one who called out Cormier to buy him some BBQ in Kansas City back in 2020.