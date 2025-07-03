Daniel Cormier Makes Emotional Plea for Gilroy Wrestling Academy as July 4th Prep Kicks Off

Wrestling was what inspired Daniel Cormier to get into the world of mixed martial arts. And now it’s time for him to pay back the wrestling community. With the 4th of July right around the corner, the former heavyweight champion shared an emotional plea with his social media followers. And that was all for the sake of the Gilroy Wrestling Team.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Cormier shared a video that showcases him asking the fanbase to support his wrestling team. But what’s in it for the fans? It’s a chance to meet Team Daniel Cormier from The Ultimate Fighter season 33. Team Cormier is currently leading with a 4-2 advantage over Chael Sonnen’s team, as the 6th episode of TUF 33 comes to a conclusion. And with that advantage, DC’s team has enlarged its fan base. No wonder Cormier used that card to sell fireworks on behalf of the Gilroy Wrestling Team.

In the video, the UFC color commentator said, “Alright, guys, it’s 4th of July time. As you know, every year, we’re at the Gilroy Home Depot, selling fireworks. Come get your fireworks from the Gilroy Wrestling Team. Come meet your boy and so many of the other fighters. Right now in town, I’ve got some of my guys from The Ultimate Fighter. I’ll have those guys over there to meet you. Come, support the team. It’s our biggest fundraiser for the year. We need to see you out. Home Depot parking lot in Gilroy. Come get your fireworks.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “DC” Cormier (@dc_mma) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cormier has definitely grown closer to the Gilroy Home Depot, both professionally and personally. However, there was a time when he didn’t really want to coach there. So what made the former UFC heavyweight champion begin coaching the team? Psst… It wasn’t money.

Daniel Cormier reveals the reason behind his position in the Gilroy Wrestling Team

DC joined Gilroy High School in April 2018 as the head wrestling coach. But it wasn’t for the monetary aspects. Cormier actually teaches the young ones for free, and that reflects his love of the sport. But in reality, it was all because of his son. DC likely didn’t want to send his son to Dagestan and forget about him, as per Islam Makhachev’s advice. But a team near his residence was the perfect spot to guide his son through the world of martial arts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking to ESPN back in 2018, Cormier said, “The job came available in my town, and it’s a really good school and program — but most of all, it helps my son… He has a lot of good partners at AKA, but when you add that team too, it gives him a ton of guys to wrestle with. I believe it will help him on his journey. It will also help a lot of the kids on their journey in high school, with the visibility and the notoriety I have. I can get coaches in the room to take a look at these kids and help them get opportunities to go to college. The sport has done so much for me, I just want to give back.”

Even the principal of the high school, Marco Sanchez, was flabbergasted as DC took up the role of the head coach. After all, during an interaction with the students at Eddie Alvarez’s Underground King gym, earlier in April, Cormier expressed his coaching aspirations. He didn’t want to coach in college. For that reason, he turned to professional fighting and fell in love with it right away. But investing his all in Gilroy High School definitely said a lot about his commitment to give back to the wrestling community in his locality.