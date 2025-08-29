Daniel Cormier on Alert After Dillon Danis’ Misfits Altercation With Ex-UFC Champ Steals Spotlight

Dillon Danis is making his MMA return this weekend, but it seems like he got into action a day before his fight at Misfits 22. He’s taking on Warren Spencer, a boxer who’s making his MMA debut, but the former Bellator fighter found himself beefing with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who is scheduled to compete against Darren Till in a boxing match in the main event.

During the last press conference of Misfits 22 PPV, Dillon Danis, who had an entertaining argument for the fans with Warren Spencer, turned his attention to Luke Rockhold, with whom he had nothing with. He decided to ask an awkward question about the former UFC champion and his past relationship with the pop star, Demi Lovato, claiming that she changed after they parted ways. That one comment was enough to start some heat between the two fighters.

“You turned Demi Lovato gay. Hey, Luke. Why did Demi Lovato turn gay after you f—ed her?” When Dillon Danis said that, the mediator of the presser apologized for the language on the fighter’s behalf, and Luke Rockhold kept replying with insults of his own. But something big was yet to come, and it did before the weigh-ins, as both fighters got into a backstage brawl, and the security had to separate them before any serious injuries took place.

Despite brawling with Luke Rockhold, Dillon Danis did not feel like he was satisfied at all. He wanted more action. Well, he can wait and fight on Saturday, but the former Bellator fighter set his sights on Rockhold’s former teammate and ex-UFC double champion, Daniel Cormier, warning him about a potential altercation. “DC’s fat a– is next,” Danis wrote on social media.

We’ll have to wait and see what Daniel Cormier has to say, which he probably will on the various platforms that he makes appearances on. Although there were no serious injuries, Luke Rockhold later revealed a cut on his back. However, that is not a constraint ahead of the fight this weekend as he faces off against Darren Till later, and the fight is on. In the meantime, Dillon Danis has come out to make some bold claims about the altercation with the former UFC middleweight champion. And guess what? The 32-year-old claims that the whole situation ended badly for Rockhold. Here’s what he had to say.

Dillon Danis claims he knocked Luke Rockhold out

When it comes to the cut that Luke Rockhold received on his back during the aforementioned altercation, we’re not sure if it happened due to a hit from Dillon Danis or if he tripped somewhere and got cut. But in the meantime, the former Bellator fighter has come out to claim that the cut wasn’t the only thing that happened to Rockhold. In fact, Danis claims to have knocked the former UFC champion, too, without breaking a sweat.

“Well, I already knocked out Luke Rockhold today. He’s a UFC former champion; that was easy,” Dillon Danis stated during the weigh-ins. As a warning to his opponent this weekend, the 32-year-old added, “So I’ll knock out the mechanic [Spencer] tomorrow, and then I’ll fight KSI after that. I’m just taking everybody out.”

Conor McGregor, Danis’s former training partner, also lent public support ahead of the bout—calling this return fight a pivotal moment for Danis to remind fans of his fighting pedigree.

Well, fighters often exaggerate about brawls and scuffles that happen behind closed doors. And in this case, we cannot confirm Dillon Danis’s claims about knocking Luke Rockhold out because there’s no footage. But what do you think about him dragging Daniel Cormier into this situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.