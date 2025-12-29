Daniel Cormier Only Fears One Man in Wrestling, It’s Not Jon Jones

For most MMA fans, the rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is UFC lore. They fought twice at the peak of their rivalry, and while Cormier lost both—officially one—his pedigree as a great wrestler was never questioned. Nor did ‘DC’ ever fear Jones.

Instead, Cormier’s one true fear comes from his own specialty. Despite Jones’ elite wrestling credentials and his ability to outgrapple an Olympian like Cormier, ‘DC’ admits there is another wrestler he fears—someone whose skills stand out even against Cormier’s own decorated wrestling background.

If not Jon Jones, who?

Retired mixed martial artist Josh Thomson recently visited teammate Cormier at his home early morning to shoot a podcast episode for Weighing In. The pair got into discussing Cormier’s potential return to fighting ways for a wrestling match under the Real American Freestyle promotion.

“I’d wrestle the right guy,” Cormier said confidently. “I’d wrestle Jon Jones.” It’s worth noting that Jon Jones recently revealed that he had accepted a trilogy offer to fight Daniel Cormier for charity. However, Thomson had another opponent in mind. Who?

Yoel Romero! Thomson proposed ‘DC’ square up against the former UFC standout in a RAF wrestling match. But the 46-year-old refused outright, revealing his fear of the Cuban fighter. “No. Not wrestling Yoel Romero, bro. I wouldn’t wrestle Yoel,” Cormier stated openly.

Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

“He’s still good, man. Bro, he’s like insanely good,” Cormier told Thomson. “I wrestle like a Jon Jones. But not Yoel, no.” Notably, the RAF has recently started giving opportunities for fighters to return to the mat who have made their names in the UFC.

These fights are held as special attraction matches, and the likes of Michael Chandler have participated and won. Colby Covington is even scheduled to face Luke Rockhold on January 10. Romero himself recently appeared in a fight under the RAF’s promotional banner.

The 48-year-old defeated Pat Downey at RAF 4 this month. For context, Romero is a 2000 Sydney Olympics Silver medalist, a five-time medalist in the World Championships, finished fourth in the 2004 Athens Olympics, and the list of his accolades is long.

And Cormier appears to respect all those accolades, even when Romero is older and approaching his 50s. But does that respect influence Cormier’s prediction as Romero gets ready to face a much younger opponent?

Daniel Cormier predicts Yoel Romero vs. Bo Nickal

Yoel Romero and Bo Nickal are now set to clash on at RAF 5 on January 10—the same card featuring Covington vs. Luke Rockhold. While many fans see Nickal as the clear favorite, ‘DC’ believes the bout will be far more competitive than expected.

“I don’t think that Yoel’s going to beat him because Bo just wrestled and he’s young,” Cormier said. However, it’s not going to be an easy fight, per Cormier. “Yoel Romero is going to make it hard for him, especially after what I saw the other day.”

Drawing from his own experience, watching Romero during their amateur wrestling days, Cormier claimed the Cuban is a beast. “I was wrestling for the United States team when he was wrestling for Cuba. He was always a freak, now he’s like unbelievable,” he recalled.

Still, Cormeir’s prediction ultimately favors Nickal. “I think Bo will edge him out because just think that he’s a little younger and at some point that has to matter.”

That being said, Yoel Romero has done what Jon Jones couldn’t even after beating Daniel Cormier. Funnily enough, Romero has never even fought Cormier. But who do you think will win if they fought?