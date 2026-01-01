Daniel Cormier Praises Dana White’s Rival for Paying Him “Crazy” Money Before UFC

Daniel Cormier maintained a really good relationship with Dana White during his seven years as an active UFC fighter. That goodwill translated well, as ‘DC’ went on to become a trusted commentator for the promotion. But it’s not only the UFC CEO he appreciates. The former two-division champion has also lauded the Strikeforce and Bellator CEO, Scott Coker, someone White once hated very much.

Last year, BJ Penn.com reported a story credited to Bloody Elbow where Dana White was shown lambasting rival promotion CEO Scott Coker, in a leaked text conversation with Lorenzo Fertitta. The reason? The UFC head honcho wasn’t happy after Coker booked the iconic Chuck Liddell vs. Rampage Jackson fight in Bellator. In a fit of rage, White ended up labeling Coker a “very bad promoter.” Now, while the UFC CEO might still be resentful of the ex-Strikeforce boss, Daniel Cormier clearly has a different take.

Daniel Cormier showers praise on former Strikeforce promoter Scott Coker

“Bro, I’m telling you as a guy, as a product of Strikeforce, where Scott did me so good. Oh my God… the money Scott Coker was paying me was so crazy.” Cormier said in an interview with Josh Thomson.

For the unversed, ‘DC’ actually started his MMA career in Strikeforce in 2009 before eventually stepping into the UFC. He also won the heavyweight Grand Prix tournament by defeating Josh Barnett. So, Daniel Cormier was definitely a decently recognizable name at the time and apparently earned a good amount of money as well. However, after praising Coker, the former UFC two-division champion also explained how Dana White’s company took care of him.

“The UFC, to go through my career, where I did, how I did. I didn’t start fighting till I was 31, but got to the UFC at like 34, I think. I made my debut to when I stopped seven years later. The way that they took care of me, in times that they took care of me, when they didn’t have to take care of me. The UFC… they don’t try to rob fighters,” the Louisiana native added in the interview.

Now, Daniel Cormier didn’t mention any specific moments, but Dana White and Co. actually paid him a $1 million bonus even after losing to Jon Jones at UFC 182. That’s why the 46-year-old never backs down from showing gratitude toward the UFC. Furthermore, Cormier also believes that current fighters are benefiting greatly from the promotion.

‘DC’ claims the fighters will get more money in the Paramount+ CBS era

On January 24, the world is set to witness the first-ever card under the UFC’s new broadcasting partners with UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett for the interim belt. With Dana White and Co. striking a massive $7.7 billion deal for seven years, one question has lingered. What’s in it for the fighters? According to Daniel Cormier, UFC athletes are already earning better, and with PPV slowly fading out, things could improve even more.

“They are already getting more money. That’s the difference. People always talk about what the UFC is going to do for the fighters. I know guys now that are making more money than they did when they were on PPV. Because the PPVs maybe weren’t selling as much as they used to,” ‘DC’ added during his interview with Josh Thomson.

Now, the former two-division champion didn’t mention which fighters are getting paid better in the current UFC era. But he clearly pointed toward a brighter future for athletes in terms of compensation if the promotion either eliminates PPV or keeps it very limited. Last month, Dana White also touched on how the company’s overall costs are expected to go down as PPV becomes less frequent. So, only time will tell whether fighters actually end up making more money or not.

That said, what do you think about Daniel Cormier praising Scott Coker? Do you believe he was a better promoter than Dana White? Let us know in the comments section below.