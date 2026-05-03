Daniel Cormier Prevents Jon Jones From Crashing Head-First During Russian TUF Scuffle

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have spent years trying to tear each other down—inside the cage, behind commentary desks, and anywhere microphones were present. However, on the Russian reality show ALF Reality 3, their animosity produced something nobody expected: ‘DC’ practically stopped Jones from falling head-first onto the ground. And, of course, he made sure everyone knew about it.

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During an impromptu wrestling exchange between Jones and contestant Ibrahim Nikarho inside the mansion they were shooting at, ‘Bones’ almost fell backwards in an awkward position, with a table dangerously close behind them. As Jones tipped back, Cormier—standing right there—kept his hands behind him, preventing what could have been a horrific impact.

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“I don’t like Jon Jones,” Cormier later joked. “But Ibrahim, about to take him down and crack his head on the ground, you know the person that held you up when you were falling? That was me.

“I saved your life! I gotta watch your back of your head like a ball. Just now! So don’t act like you beat him (Ibrahim). He got your a– again. He had you beat. I literally grabbed you because he almost beat you. I should have let you bust the back of your head.”

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Clearly amazed by this unexpected move, Jon Jones did not waste time to admit that he indeed appreciated the help.

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“Just now? Thank you,” the former heavyweight champion said.

What makes it funny is how bizarre their relationship has gotten. These are still two men with genuine bad blood, but now they’re coaching side by side, managing chaos in an environment far more explosive than expected.

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Just weeks earlier, the show nearly spiraled out of control when one contestant reportedly sprinted toward the kitchen to grab a knife following a violent confrontation, leaving both coaches scared and Daniel Cormier openly considering leaving.

“I think we’re going to go home,” Daniel Cormier said. “I might give them their money back and go home. I can’t do that s—, it’s too much. Somebody is going to get hurt bad, like bad.

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“I didn’t know it was like this. I don’t know if I can do this, man. Tell him this is too much; I might not be able to do this,” Cormier told one of the coaches.”

‘Bones’ unexpectedly was the one who convinced him to stay.

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“Please, please, we all really need you, bro,” Jones said as he asked Daniel Cormier to stay. “Daniel Cormier mentioned that he wanted to go home, and obviously we can’t do this show without Daniel Cormier, especially this far into it.

“I just stood up and told the guys that ultimately, it’s just a TV show.”

Now, weeks later, Daniel Cormier is the one who keeps Jon Jones safe. For two rivals who once wanted nothing but damage, ALF Reality has created the oddest twist of all—they keep saving each other from disaster. However, that hasn’t stopped the two from constantly poking fun at one another.

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Jon Jones reveals the one thing Daniel Cormier is better at than him

Living together on ALF Reality 3 may have led Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier into unexpected moments of teamwork, but it has not lessened their rivalry. If anything, being constantly around each other appears to have revived the sharp banter that made their feud so memorable. A few days ago, ‘DC’ brought up Jon Jones’ doping scandal on the forefront, and this time, food has somehow become the latest weapon.

During a dinner on the show, ‘Bones’ casually admitted there is one thing Daniel Cormier does better than him.

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“Eating food. This is the one thing ‘DC’ is better than me at,” Jon Jones said.

It was an obvious jab at Cormier’s long-running struggles with weight cuts, but ‘DC’ fired back instantly by using the aforementioned wrestling exchange as ammo.

“Oh, f— off,” Cormier replied. “You just got taken on by a f——- lightweight. Maybe you want to eat more food.

“You might want to eat more. You got taken on by a lightweight.”

Even while joking, neither man ever misses an opportunity to shoot. And maybe that’s why this unusual reunion works. Jones later doubled down, mocking Daniel Cormier as “one of the best eaters in UFC history,” before trying to lighten the situation by suggesting they “break bread” together.

However, ‘DC’ knocked that down almost as quickly, refusing to forget old wounds and joking that ‘Bones’ would be “lining my pockets for the rest of your life.” There’s still an edge beneath the humor. They may now save each other from chaos, but when it comes to trading barbs, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier remain exactly who they have always been.