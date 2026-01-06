Daniel Cormier Promises Jon Jones Trilogy, It Has Nothing to Do With Russian TUF Announcement

The public has long demanded that Jon Jones face Tom Aspinall, but they might be getting a completely different matchup instead. Jones is instead set to return to competition to square off against another familiar rival, Daniel Cormier, later this year. But it’s not what you think.

The pair first crossed paths in 2015, igniting a rivalry that has since been etched into UFC history. It was recently announced that Jones and Cormier would coach opposing teams on the Russian version of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ However, their latest clash has nothing to do with the reality show.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones to fight again?

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is gonna see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m gonna kick his a—, like you would never believe,” Cormier said in his latest YouTube video. “Because guess what? I still shoot, I still train wrestlers every single day, so I don’t have a problem shooting.”

Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling has been gaining serious momentum, assembling several high-profile matchups and drawing increasing attention to the sport. Big names such as Yoel Romero, Arman Tsarukyan, and Henry Cejudo are actively competing under the promotion’s banner, helping elevate wrestling’s profile beyond traditional circles.

By contrast, Cormier and Jones’ involvement on the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter will see them coaching opposite teams, a role that does not lead to an actual bout between the two rivals. Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier in their first meeting at UFC 182 in 2015, successfully retaining his UFC light heavyweight title.

Imago MMA: UFC 309 – Jones vs Miocoic Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA Jon Jones red gloves enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic blue gloves in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241117_tcs_ae5_239

When they met again in 2017, Jones emerged victorious once more, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for Turinabol. While Cormier is clearly open to the idea of fighting Jones, there’s one man even ‘DC’ wouldn’t want in the opposite corner.

Who is Cormier afraid of?

While discussing a potential appearance in the RAF a few days ago, Cormier admitted he would only compete under the right circumstances. When asked if he’d consider wrestling again, ‘DC’ didn’t hesitate to name his preferred opponent. “I’d wrestle the right guy,” Cormier said. “I’d wrestle Jon Jones.”

However, the tone shifted immediately when Yoel Romero was mentioned. Fresh off a dominant performance at RAF 4, Romero has reminded fans that his elite wrestling is still very much intact. Cormier made it clear that matchup doesn’t interest him at all.

“No,” Cormier said bluntly. “I’m not wrestling Yoel Romero, bro. I wouldn’t wrestle Yoel. He’s still good, man! He’s like insanely good.”

Daniel Cormier might not be open to facing Yoel Romero, but he wants all the smoke with Jon Jones. However, whether the fight actually ends up happening is yet to be seen. Who do you think will win?