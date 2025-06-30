Daniel Cormier Reports $225K Truck Stolen at Airport, UFC Stars Left Stunned

Daniel Cormier was hoping to return home from UFC 317 with memories of a crazy knockout night and possibly some post-event exhaustion from all that commentary. What he didn’t expect was to walk into a real-life headache waiting for him at the San Jose Airport. Just a few days earlier, ‘DC’ had switched from his usual ride to something different. But it seems like the timing could not have been worse.

Cormier bought a 2025 Ram 1500 TRX, a high-performance pickup that costs a stunning $224,950. It had only been four days since he left for UFC 317 in Las Vegas, and he still hadn’t gotten used to it. However, when returning to the airport parking lot, reality struck hard.

The truck was gone. “I’m going up and down looking for my car…they tell me my car was driven out of the parking structure on Thursday night,” he stated in a video uploaded from the scene on his Instagram. “Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose airport. Goddamn it, unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was a moment filled with disbelief and frustration. ‘DC’ admitted to using the key fob every day before leaving, as he was still adjusting to his new purchase. It wasn’t long before airport personnel confirmed the theft, and local authorities became involved.

AD

As of now, the San Jose Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Cormier, evidently outraged, acknowledged their involvement on Twitter, adding, “This is some real bulls— man! Thank you to the San Jose PD, who are all over this s—!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “DC” Cormier (@dc_mma) Expand Post

You’ve got to feel bad for Daniel Cormier. After all, UFC 317 was a big event, with Ilia Topuria defeating Charles Oliveira in the first round to earn the vacant lightweight title. And there he was, calling fights one night and dealing with insurance the next.

And maybe that’s why his post surely caught the attention of other entities from his MMA realm, as some showed their emotional support, while others tried to boost his morale through some humor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MMA entities show their support for Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier’s bad weekend wasn’t overlooked. His post, shot right in the airport parking lot, drew a flood of sympathy and emotions from the MMA community. As is customary, some of them responded with jabs wrapped in affection.

Josh Thomson commented, “We could use some DC wrestling in North Texas. It’s not too late to leave California. Haha. Sorry to hear brother.” Laura Sanko, recalling a previous experience, commented, “Damn, champ! That sucks so much. Cops didn’t do much when your Jeep was stolen a few years ago. Hope they do more for you!”

Others kept it brief but solid. Mike Perry simply wrote, “Dang, that’s messed up,” while Michael Bisping didn’t mince words to show his frustration—“B——-!” And Maycee Barber, possibly speaking for all fans of noisy trucks and quick rides, said, “That’s what happens when you drive a TRX.” For Cormier, the replies probably didn’t bring the truck back, but they did remind him that he had a tribe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unfortunately, DC’s was not an unusual situation. 2025 has been difficult for fighters in more ways than just inside the cage. In April, Henry Cejudo‘s Phoenix home studio was burglarized while his family slept in the main house. The stolen things included his coveted first UFC belt, which he won after defeating Demetrious Johnson, as well as $10,000 in podcast gear.

‘Triple C,’ still traumatized by the break-in, made a no-questions-asked offer if the items were returned. Nothing has been returned as of yet. From stolen vehicles to precious artifacts, fighters have taken more knocks outside the cage this year than they’d like.