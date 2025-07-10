Daniel Cormier Reveals Amy Askren’s Phone Call Details After Ben Provides Vital Health Update

The past month or so has been the toughest time for former UFC fighter Ben Askren and his family. He had been dealing with a severe case of pneumonia, for which his lungs were affected and he need to replace those with a transplant. Things were looking really bad as Askren and his family faced financial issues to cover the medical expense required to undergo such a surgery. Fortunately, ‘Funky’ wife Amy reported that they found a donor, and that the transplant was a success.

Ben Askren would just recently open up for the first time after his transplant, and was understandably emotional. He claimed to have had no awareness and idea about the turn of events for over a month, claiming that he died over “four times.” He said, “I don’t remember anything from May 28th to July 2nd. No recollection, zero idea,” in a video he posted on social media. “No idea what happened… I just read through my wife’s journal, and it’s like a movie.”

Fortunately, Ben Askren appears to be in a better place now when it comes to his health, as Daniel Cormier recently revealed to have been in contact with the Ben Askren’s family, especially his wife. ‘DC’ claims that the situation has gotten better in his household, and ‘Funky’, along with his family, were over the moon with the magnitude of support they received during the tough period.

While also thanking the people who shared a piece of their bank balance for Ben Askren’s medical costs, Daniel Cormier said, “I spoke to Amy [Ben Askren’s wife] recently and they were very happy and thankful for all the love and support you guys have given them,” on his YouTube channel. “[Askren is thankful] also for the people and the families that donated [for] the lungs that are now allowing Ben to start his road to recovery.”

Ben Askren, when he shared the video from his hospital bed, also looked leaner, as he informed the fans that he lost over 50 pounds in the past month. But the fact that he came out okay at the end of his health issues prompted many famous personalities to share some words of praise for Askren. That list includes Jake Paul. Here’s what the YouTuber-turned-boxer had to say.

Jake Paul lauds Ben Askren as the UFC fighter starts his path to recovery

Jake Paul scored one of his most devastating knockout win against Ben Askren, who didn’t look like he belonged in a boxing ring. The 28-year-old would never miss an opportunity to remind the world about that knockout, but when it came to the recent health struggle, Paul rallied behind Askren for him to get better. The same thing happened after he got word of ‘Funky’s recent update, calling him one of the “toughest” people he knew.

“Shout out to Ben Askren. Just proved that he’s one of the toughest fighters of all time,” Jake Paul tweeted. Prior to Askren’s update, Jake Paul had used his platforms to spread the word about the former UFC fighter’s medical condition and encouraged a lot of people to go and contribute whatever they can to help Ben Askren to meet the medical costs requirement. It’s safe to say that what happens inside the ring stays inside the ring for Paul.

Well, it will probably be a while before Ben Askren gets back to full health, but there’s no doubt that his life won’t be the same again. We’ll have to wait and see how he copes up with the changes and hope that he gets back to doing what he loves before he fell ill over a month ago. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.