Daniel Cormier Reveals Grim Financial Truth Behind UFC Stars Wanting to Box and Wrestle

“30% taxes… Then, from what’s left-50 percent goes out, five to the gym, five to the coach, 15 to the manager. You prepare for two to three months and end up at zero,” said UFC star Arman Tsarukyan, highlighting the notorious nature of MMA’s payouts. With MMA earnings often limited, fighters are increasingly turning to boxing and wrestling as their next dream destinations beyond the Octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fighters such as Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz have already tested the waters in boxing, while stars like Yoel Romero, Bo Nickal, and Chael Sonnen have taken their skills to wrestling mats. This trend naturally raises the question: are MMA fighters risking their own brands by stepping outside the Octagon? Recently, former two-time UFC champion Daniel Cormier exposed the harsh financial realities behind these moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

DC highlights the profit motive behind MMA fighters crossing into other rings

During a discussion about the upcoming RAF 5 competition, where several UFC stars will hit the wrestling mat, a debate ignited between UFC veteran Josh Thomson and Daniel Cormier. “What are we doing? Are we hurting our own brand?” asked Josh Thomson on the Weighing in podcast on YouTube.

Cormier quickly responded: “I don’t think-but we’re still part of MMA, right? It’s what we do, right?”

Meanwhile, MMA veterans like Belal Muhammad, Francis Ngannou, and Tyron Woodley have turned to wrestling and boxing as money-making arenas. Still, they often end up losing to purist opponents in these spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re all part of that, right? Because we’re following one of our guys into this uncharted land,” Thomson added, doubling down on his point.

Imago Oct 31, 2018 – New York, New York, U.S. – DANIEL CORMIER during UFC 230 Open Workouts at Madison Square Garden. UFC 230: Open Workouts – ZUMAs277 20181031_tim_s277_046 Copyright: xJasonxSilvax

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘DC’ admitted he doesn’t fully embrace these crossovers, emphasizing that an MMA fighter masters all areas rather than specializing in one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of fighting in the world, you’re much bigger, better than those people that are beating. But in a singular skill set, they’re just better. And if they came to your world, that’s how you would look. Yeah… I could talk around it and talk about it without saying it, but it’s money. These guys, they go make-they want money or they need money,” Daniel Cormier said.

Daniel Cormier makes a strong point. Even so, when MMA fighters like Tyron Woodley and Francis Ngannou step into the boxing ring and lose against specialist boxers, they still earn massive paydays.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Ngannou earned around 30 million after two boxing matches despite the losses. Likewise, Conor McGregor reportedly pocketed 100 million for his bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., even though he lost.

Cormier flags the potential pitfalls for UFC stars chasing RAF wrestling glory

Looking ahead to RAF 5 next month, Cormier’s close friend and AKA teammate Luke Rockhold will face UFC middleweight star Colby Covington. On paper, Rockhold holds the advantage, but Cormier doesn’t expect his friend to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he predicts a similar tough outcome to what UFC”s elite wrestler and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad experienced when he wrestled RAF champion David Carr on the undercard at RAF 4. Now, momentum is building for RAF’s next event.

As the fight approaches, Cormier also took the opportunity to warn MMA stars competing in RAF when Josh Thomson asked for his thoughts on fighters transitioning into wrestling.

“They’re so self-aware. I think it’s crazy. They should not be going out there getting beat by these wrestlers. Hell no. I love that they want competition. But what is Belal Muhammad doing wrestling David Carr? When I saw it, I’m like… I love Belal, and David is the man. I’m like, David’s so good, he’s going to get beat, and he doesn’t care-right, experience,” said Daniel Cormier on the Weighing In podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you make of Cormier’s warning to MMA fighters, especially UFC athletes? Do you think taking fights against wrestling or grappling specialists could hurt their brand value? Share your thoughts below.