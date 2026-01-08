Daniel Cormier Reveals Why Jon Jones Boxing Match Could Happen After Russian TUF Argument

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones may have aged, but it remains red-hot. So, when ‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ were thrown back into the same orbit recently, in the Russian version of TUF, it felt like something sat in the middle—unresolved, familiar, and strangely alive. They are older now. Wiser, maybe. But the tension continues to hum. If you put them together long enough, it doesn’t take much. A comment sparks a debate, and a debate turns into a challenge. That’s where things started drifting in a direction nobody expected.

On his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier explained that aging changed how the rivalry manifests itself, not the rivalry itself. Back when they were fighting, being in the same room was chaotic, but not anymore.

He said, “We were as cordial as we can be, when in reality, there’s a lot of underlying things between us that will never die.” ‘DC’ further added, “It’s also crazy to see Jon and I in the same situation, where at times it’s cordial, and a lot of times we’re kind of just arguing the whole time.”

Those arguments didn’t stay abstract. Daniel Cormier said that during his time together with Jon Jones on the Russian edition of The Ultimate Fighter, the conversation often turned to competition, notably boxing. “There were multiple occasions in the midst of the time we spent together where Jones and I argued about fighting each other in a boxing match, to which I agreed to do if it’s just boxing,” he added.

But why not wrestling? Well, because the idea of them boxing now is simply more realistic. This format, with its controlled rules and reduced risk, allows both men to renew their rivalry without having to come out of MMA retirement. That is why the idea stuck. ‘DC’ defined the relationship clearly. As individuals, they just cannot get along.

That’s why Cormier’s final thought hit harder than expected, as he said, “Do something to make us be on the opposite side of a line to where him and I come together and we compete or fight. Gotta do something.”

With such a desire to face off, it seems like boxing isn’t a stretch. Instead, it’s the most logical direction for this rivalry to take. Especially considering that the former UFC double champion will clearly have the upper hand in wrestling, something that his teammate and UFC champion, Islam Makhachev, likes to believe.

Islam Makhachev’s honest take on Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Before Daniel Cormier suggested boxing as a viable possibility, the rivalry was going to go a different route. When the thought of a potential rematch reappeared, it was wrestling that many considered, since RAF is making waves with big-name UFC stars. It was all the more interesting as fans wanted to see if Jon Jones would ever agree to face ‘DC’ in the discipline where the gap between them is clearest.

P4P #1 Islam Makhachev weighed in on what would happen if ‘Bones’ agrees to a wrestling bout. The UFC welterweight champion suggested that only a wrestling match would actually benefit ‘DC,’ noting that, while Jon Jones is well-rounded, wrestling is Daniel Cormier’s foundation.

“You know, it’s a confrontation where only in wrestling Cormier can pull Jon Jones,” Makhachev told the MMA Arena. “Jon Jones is a good fighter, but wrestling is Cormier’s specialty. And this guy is an Olympic champion.” A claim backed by ample evidence. A 2007 World Championship bronze medalist, four-time U.S. World Team member, 2003 Pan American Games gold medalist, and six-time U.S. National Champion, ‘DC’ has won them all.

That approach helps explain why boxing gained traction now. A wrestling match creates an obvious imbalance. Boxing removes it. One exposes ‘Bones’ to Daniel Cormier’s strongest advantage, while the other levels the playing field enough to make the rivalry viable again. And in that contrast lies the real reason why boxing feels possible, as the rules suddenly make sense to both sides.