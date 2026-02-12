Daniel Cormier’s Candid Confession Makes Fans Realize Why He’s Different Than Jon Jones

Does UFC brutality make you flinch? While some viewers don’t like violence, seeing a fighter gushing blood or getting flatlined on the canvas can be daunting. But you aren’t alone. It turns out former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier also doesn’t like seeing athletes get finished. However, the problem isn’t knockouts. It’s the bone-breaking submissions that DC fears, and fans believe that makes him different from bitter rival Jon Jones.

“Here’s the thing, though, if you break it, it’s disgusting. So I actually, when I learned these moves, they started teaching me all that, and then the coach told me. He goes, ‘If he doesn’t tap, you gotta do.’ I said, ‘Well, don’t teach me those moves.” I don’t even wanna know because I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t deal with that,” ‘DC’ made a candid confession in the NFL on NBC program.

Well, for a guy like Cormier, who has literally slammed opponents and brutally ragdolled them on the ground, fearing bone-cracking submissions definitely feels out of character. However, the former two-weight world champ isn’t just fearful of them. He revealed that he refused to learn armbar or kimura submission methods, which usually break a fighter’s upper arm bones if they don’t tap.

“I have never used a Kimura. I have never used an armbar. Because I was never willing to do it. Even now at the commentary table, when I see one super tight, I put my head down. And me, Joe Rogan, and Anik, where I go, “You guys tell me, what happens,” Cormier added.

While the Louisiana native was actually talking about not reacting to submissions from the commentary table, he might have been reminiscing about a particular event where his reactions made headlines. At UFC 262, Cormier’s face looked horrified as he watched Jacare Souza’s arm break against Andre Muniz, before taking his headset off and looking away from the monitor, showing genuine fear.

Following Cormier’s admission about the phobia of seeing cracked bones, fans couldn’t wait to show their reactions, particularly pointing out how he totally differs from Jon Jones in this case. This led his fans to draw a comparison with his old rival, Jon Jones.

Fans react to Daniel Cormier’s bone-snapping phobia as Jon Jones comparison sparks

One fan quickly chimed in and said, “And that’s the difference between him & Jones. Jones wouldn’t even care bout none of that,” which could be true as ‘Bones’ actually fought Chael Sonnen with a broken toe that showed his bone popping up from the injury.

Another user actually related to Cormier by writing, “I’m the same way, I can watch someone get bloodied up but broken bones get me,” with another fan commenting about the former two-division champ’s honor as a wrestler, “Real wrestlers don’t want to see their opponent get hurt, just want to beat them in competition. It’s a high-honor sport.”

Now, as Daniel Cormier was getting some fans to actually share the same disgust over bone-breaking submissions, another fan wanted coaches to teach them more, “I want to see coaches force teach this more I want more broken bones.” Maybe we have a Jon Jones fan here. However, it wasn’t long before a fan actually pushed back on DC’s comments.

“Last week this f—g retard said he knew stipe was out and kept hitting to make sure lmao”. It’s true that Cormier actually knocked out Stipe Miocic at their UFC 226 headliner fight, but he didn’t explicitly mention landing confirming shots on a flatlined heavyweight legend. Still, another fan seemed to draw a comparison, writing, “Snapping somebody’s arm in half is definitely different from hitting them,” which again could be true for some people who feel broken bones are more gruesome.

That said, like Daniel Cormier, do you also share the bone-break fear? Or are you just as tough as Jon Jones in this case? Let us know in the comments section below.