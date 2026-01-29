Daniel Cormier Sheds Light on Undefeated Russian UFC Is Treating “Worse” Than Arman Tsarukyan

Since withdrawing from his first title fight at UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan has been waiting for another opportunity. However, it appears that the promotion may not trust him with a championship fight just yet. Although the reasons might be different, there’s another undefeated UFC star who, despite being a top fighter in his division, is still not getting a title shot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 325 will go down this weekend with Alexander Volkanovski defending the featherweight title against Diego Lopes. The featherweight division looks quite competitive, which raises questions about the UFC’s decision to give two title shots to Lopes while contenders like Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy remain sidelined. And according to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Evloev is going through a similar situation to Tsarukyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Cormier highlights Movsar Evloev’s situation

“Were you surprised that it’s Diego Lopes again? Were you surprised, especially after Lerone Murphy did what he did to Aaron Pico? You publicly went on and said, ‘Okay, Lerone, it seems like you’d be the guy.’ Lord knows what’s going on with Movsar Evloev. I mean, dude, there’s one guy getting done worse than freaking Arman Tsarukyan, it is Evloev. Like he hasn’t even gotten any type of traction going towards a championship fight,” said Daniel Cormier during a conversation with Alexander Volkanovski.

Interestingly, ‘The Great’ was also particularly interested in a fight against Movsar Evloev after winning the featherweight title at UFC 314. “So, I wanted Movsar straight after my fight. I called for that, and yeah, I was like it’s gotta be him,” Volkanovski added. But the promotion had other plans.

Evloev’s last fight in the promotion was at UFC 310, where he defeated Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision. While with such performances, he extended his unblemished record, Evloev also faced intense scrutiny for his wrestling-oriented fighting style. Not only that, but the Russian also has a history of withdrawing from his fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these might be the reasons why the UFC has been delaying Evloev’s potential championship fight, despite being a top contender in the featherweight division. And similarly, Tsarukyan has given a few reasons to the decision makers to keep him away from a lightweight title opportunity.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan apologizes to Dana White

While Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 withdrawal due to a weight mishap is well known to everybody, there are also other incidents that have affected his reputation in the eyes of Dana White & Co. For instance, during the ceremonial weigh-ins for his last fight against Dan Hooker, Tsarukyan seemingly headbutted Hooker while facing off. Although this incident did not significantly affect their match, it could have had serious consequences.

And as it seems, Tsarukyan seemingly realizes his mistakes. “Dana and Hunter, forgive me. Give me the title fight. I’ll be a good boy. I’m a good boy. And I’m not gonna hit anybody anymore. And I’m trying to be a good boy,” said Tsarukyan during a conversation with Daniel Cormier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops after Tsarukyan’s apology. Could this lead to him getting good graces in the eyes of the UFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!