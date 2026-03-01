Daniel Cormier Slams “Terrible” Officiating as Fans Demand Referee Be Fired at UFC Mexico

Argentina’s Ailin Perez kept her momentum rolling on Saturday, February 28, securing her sixth straight victory with a win over Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh inside Arena CDMX. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in Perez’s favor. Despite the unanimous decision, the bout sparked controversy, and much of the attention centered on the referee’s involvement. What exactly happened?

Well, in the second round, Perez wasted little time asserting control. She secured an early takedown on Chiasson, established dominant top position, and went to work with ground-and-pound while advancing her position. Referee Raul Porrata, however, ruled the action insufficient and ordered a stand-up that brought the fighters back to their feet.

This appears to have caused quite the stir among fans, as Daniel Cormier led the charge to criticize Raul Porratam for his decision.

“Another terrible official on a ufc fight night. I mean how do these guys get these assignments. It’s terrible,” Cormier wrote on Threads.

One fan chimed in, writing, “WTF is this ref doing? Why did he stand that up? This guy is a terrible ref! #UFCMexico.”

A second fan claimed, “This ref in the Perez vs Chiasson fight is an imbecile.”

Someone else commented, “UFC needs to make sure this ref never sees the octagon again. Perez might get robbed of a finish because of this goof.”

Another wrote, “@ufc fire this ref during the Perez fight absolute garbage.”

The next user was even harsher. “This referee is dogs—t. That was a fight changing stand up while Perez was working after multiple warnings tonight any time someone is in the clinch or on the ground and not absolutely pulverizing their opponent.”

One user added, “This ref just stood up Perez & Chiasson while Perez was on top with an advantageous position landing shots. At some point the UFC has to have their own rotation of refs, instead of using locals. This guy is atrocious.”