Daniel Cormier Snubs UFC Vegas 108 for WWE SummerSlam as Gunther Steals Spotlight on Day 1

Daniel Cormier has long blended his status as a UFC ambassador with his unapologetic passion for wrestling. But when both worlds crossed this weekend, the former double champ made an obvious decision—and it wasn’t the one many expected. As the lights came up at the UFC Apex for Vegas 108, Cormier’s attention was focused elsewhere.

Rather than hyping the UFC’s flyweight headliner or providing analysis on the night’s events, ‘DC’ was active on X, reacting live to WWE’s SummerSlam. His latest tweet said it all: “Gunther is the best pro wrestler in the world!!!!” While fans discussed the UFC results in real time, Daniel Cormier was celebrating the chaos inside MetLife Stadium.

But who can blame him? After all, the wrestling world was preparing for its own stunner. The main event saw CM Punk defeat Gunther in a vicious, chest-reddening fight that had the crowd roaring. Seth Rollins struck just as ‘The Second City Saints’ was standing tall with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins faked a knee injury before cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and stealing the title with a curb stomp, rewriting the script in typical WWE style. For a longtime fan like Cormier, it was appointment viewing. Meanwhile, UFC Vegas 108 went on quietly, with Tatsuro Taira and Park Hyun-sung in the main event.

The fight card featured strong performances but lacked the spectacle and buzz of SummerSlam. Cormier may always bleed MMA, but instances like this show where his crossover interests lie. When it comes to selecting between a predictable UFC Apex night and a chaotic, emotionally packed wrestling narrative, the Hall of Famer made it clear: sometimes, scripted drama hits harder.

And by now, every UFC fan knows how big a WWE fanatic Daniel Cormier is. In fact, the MMA commentator and analyst, who is often known for sharing his tidbits and insider details from the realm of the UFC, became an insider for pro wrestling fans last week as he dropped a major update that shook many to the core. And what was the massive news? Well, it was about Brock Lesnar‘s status on the TKO’s list of superstars to keep active.

Daniel Cormier shares a worrying update on Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier has always had a knack for breaking news when no one expected it. So when he casually mentioned Brock Lesnar being “on the banned list” and “in so much trouble,” people took note. Lesnar hasn’t appeared in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, and while the organization has kept quiet, Cormier’s comment hints that his absence isn’t voluntary.

He didn’t go into depth, just stating that he wouldn’t explain the reason “on air,” but his tone said it all. “Brock got into so much trouble,” Cormier said on the Mighty YouTube channel, prompting viewers to guess. The former UFC double champion’s statement paints a more dire picture of the situation, with Lesnar’s rumored Royal Rumble return already being a no-show. As of now, the hopes look misplaced.

The news also brought up memories of an iconic UFC fight that never materialized. Lesnar once stormed the Octagon to confront Cormier in 2018, hyping a heavyweight fight that never came. “He played us,” Cormier admitted, referring to how the Stamford-based promotion eventually offered Lesnar more money to stay. Now, it seems like even Lesnar’s return to combat sports will suffer a similar fate.