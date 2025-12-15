Daniel Cormier Takes Sly Dig at FOX While Reflecting on UFC’s ESPN Exit

For the UFC, changing broadcast partners is more than a business deal; it’s the closing of a chapter. And for veteran commentator Daniel Cormier, it’s a moment for some candid reflection on friendships left behind and past partnerships that weren’t so amicable. Dana White and the UFC are not only leaving ESPN, but Cormier and Chael Sonnen, who hosted the ESPN-focused show Good Guy/Bad Guy, are also ending their partnership with the network.

Recently, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reflected on the “bittersweet” relationship between the UFC and ESPN. In his latest YouTube video, he also looked back critically at the UFC’s time with FOX Broadcasting, sharing his thoughts on both experiences.

Daniel Cormier shares honest thoughts on ESPN deal and FOX era

On Monday, Daniel Cormier will release the final episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy alongside former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. The ESPN-based show built a strong following through its sharp pre- and post-fight analysis, detailed breakdowns, and close connection to UFC news and upcoming fight cards.

‘DC’ acknowledged that leaving a familiar network brings mixed emotions.

“Anytime we move to a different place or network, it’s sad because you leave a lot of people you’ve built relationships with over that time, and you hope that they’re fine. The one place that I know where people will be fine is ESPN,” Daniel Cormier shared on his YouTube channel.

Cormier also addressed the UFC’s previous broadcast partnership with Fox.

“A lot of the people we worked with at FOX weren’t fine because there is no replacing the UFC. But ESPN is such a monster, and there is so much work to be done that I believe these people will be okay. There’s been some ups and downs in ESPN. It’s all learning and growing, but I got to tell you that the UFC on ESPN has really helped to elevate the UFC in a way that I don’t know if we would’ve been if not for the time spent at the worldwide leader,” he added.

After hosting the year’s final UFC Fight Night at the Apex with UFC Vegas, the promotion quietly closed its ESPN era.

Now, with the seven-year chapter in the books, the UFC is turning its attention to 2026 and will launch a new era under the Paramount Skydance broadcasting deal, which will serve as the promotion’s home for the next seven years.

FOX’s approach to UFC programming left many fans frustrated. By spreading events across multiple platforms and relying on inconsistent scheduling, the network made it difficult for viewers to know when and where fights would air. In fact, long-time commentator Joe Rogan stepped away from calling UFC events on FOX at one point.

Joe Rogan reflects on challenges of commentating events on FOX

During the FOX era, the UFC struggled to fully monetize its content, and Mark Shapiro criticized the network for its lack of aggressiveness and enthusiasm. The broadcasting partner also strained its relationship with UFC commentators, particularly Joe Rogan.

As a result, Rogan stepped away from the broadcast team after FOX tried to change his commentary style. The network even offered him less money than he expected, which, unsurprisingly, reduced his interest in calling those events.

“My contract is with the UFC and I was never working for FOX,” Rogan said on a recent podcast. “That was one of the stipulations of my newer (UFC) contract was I said I didn’t want to do the FOX events anymore. This year, I don’t do any of the FOX events. You’ll notice when there’s big fights on FOX, I don’t do any of them; none of them. Zero.”

“Stopped doing it; didn’t want to do it anymore. Too much work, too much traveling. My issue was FOX actually paid me less money, less money to do the events on FOX. I was like, ‘You guys are high’.”

