Daniel Cormier Tears Down Jon Jones’ So-Called ‘Genius’ UFC Return Plan With Ex-Rival

Dana White has made it clear that he’s not going to set up an event around Jon Jones when it comes to the White House event after ‘Bones’ returned from retirement. However, the former two-weight champion maintains his stance that he has entered the testing pool and has even started training “five days a week.” However, his former rivals, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, seem skeptical about Jones’s situation.

Jon Jones has been going around in various interviews claiming that he’s back in training. Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier claims that Jon Jones may just be making a beneficial move. Given that people have been taunting the former two-weight UFC champion for snubbing Tom Aspinall, he could be waiting for the moment if and when the English star drops his heavyweight title in his UFC 321 fight against Ciryl Gane.

Ciryl Gane has already lost to Jon Jones, and that too, in dominant fashion. So, a win for him at UFC 321 will also be a win for the consensus UFC GOAT. “Dude, it’s genius, Chael. It’s actually genius. Because the guy Aspinall’s fighting is a guy you beat already. And if the guy wins, now he’ll go, ‘Hey, I’ve been back for months. This guy just lost, the guy you said was supposed to beat me. He got beat. So now I’m here to reclaim my throne,'” Daniel Cormier stated on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show.

Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen brought up his issues with Jon Jones’s comeback claims. ‘The American Gangster’ believes that training clips were bound to make their way on the internet if ‘Bones’ was really working out in the gym. He then highlighted Jones’s recent comment where he claimed to be fit and in good health. This has led him to believe that Jones’s initial retirement decision was a way for him to avoid fighting Tom Aspinall and drop the undisputed title.

“Here’s the problem with it. Nothing has slipped out on Instagram. Nobody is claiming to work out with Jon Jones. No one’s claiming they saw Jon Jones work out. And most importantly, nobody’s saying that they’re the trainer,” Chael Sonnen added. “If Jon says that he’s back, and he was never injured, he was never ill, he just didn’t wanna fight Tom Aspinall. That’s a part to me that’s a little bit weird. Like, he’s playing this as though that retirement never happened, as opposed to this is a comeback. If you’re coming back, what are you coming back for?”

Well, Dana White has repeatedly claimed that he cannot trust Jon Jones anymore. When the CEO claimed that the chances of him fighting at the White House event were “billion to one,” the former two-weight champion issued a response, which was very optimistic.

Jon Jones claims his White House dream depends on Dana White

Although they don’t see eye to eye, Daniel Cormier still believes that if there’s an American fighter who can guarantee a win next year in the White House, it’s Jon Jones. Even Dana White has been a staunch advocate of the fact that if two men were locked in a room, only Jones would come out of it. However, the repeated issues with the GOAT have led to the CEO losing a bit of trust in him.

But Jon Jones is not worried about the snub. In fact, he showed a lot of faith in Dana White, believing that he might make the call in his favor. “Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event. Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event,” he wrote on social media.

Dana White has always been a Jon Jones fan, and there is a chance he might change his mind since the event takes place next year. But what do you make of Daniel Cormier’s claim about the plan that ‘Bones’ has devised in order to avoid Tom Aspinall? Let us know in the comments down below.