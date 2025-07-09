Daniel Cormier & UFC Community Get Tearful as Ben Askren Struggles to Speak After Lung Transplant Surgery

Ben Askren has always been known for his tenacity, whether wrestling in the Olympics or competing in the Octagon against the best in the world. However, nothing could have prepared fans for the heartbreaking video he just posted. Lying on a hospital bed, looking weak and coughing frequently, Askren talked about a terrifying battle that nearly cost him his life, bringing the entire MMA world to tears.

With the caption “Update from me, it’s been a while,” the former UFC welterweight revealed how near he was to death. What began as a case of pneumonia suddenly became life-threatening, requiring a double lung transplant.

‘Funky’ claimed he had “no recollection” of an entire month and had to rely on his wife’s journal to put together the difficult journey, during which his heart stopped four times. “That’s not ideal,” he said with a feeble smile, attempting to lighten an obviously painful situation.

“I only died four times,” Askren admitted candidly, detailing how he had shed 46 pounds and was now 147 pounds, a weight he hadn’t seen on a scale since he was a teenager. “It’s been tough, not just on me, but my whole family and close community.”

He praised his wife, Amy, for keeping track of everything, saying that reading her journal was like watching his own movie. Despite the hardship, Askren’s spirit remained unwavering. “The outpouring of love… it was almost like I got to have my own funeral.”

And trust us when we tell you that this sentence alone sparked something deep among the MMA community. In fact, the entire post was enough to make a grown man cry. So, as expected, the tight-knit MMA community got together to show some major support for ‘Funky’ in the comments.

The MMA world gets emotional after Ben Askren’s health update

Ben Askren’s tragic confession of “dying four times” and forgetting a full month struck a chord with many. It was more than just a health update; it was a display of real honesty and unbelievable resilience. The MMA world simply understood this wasn’t just another fighter story. This was survival stripped bare.

And for a guy who has entertained, inspired, and occasionally upset fans, the community gathered around him like family. Daniel Cormier, a former rival and longtime friend, led the way with a touching message: “We love you, buddy! You’re a fighter; it’s why you are fighting back! Thank god we still have you.”

Belal Muhammad used three prayer hand emojis to show his support, while Carla Esparza commented, “Legendary comeback, Ben!!! 🥹👏🏽🙏🏼❤️️” Philip Rowe chimed in next, clearly emotional: “🥹🥹🥹🙌🏾❤️❤️ Keep up the fight, Ben! We’re all with you!!!” Jack Shore expressed his support with “Stay strong, warrior.”

But it wasn’t limited to the UFC family. Bubba Jenkins, a PFL standout, expressed his faith and admiration with a single comment: “Love you, Ben. You’re a living legend! To God Be The Glory!” And just when you thought the community couldn’t get any more united, Chuck Norris stepped in.

Yes, that Chuck Norris. “Keep fighting, Ben. You’ve got this. You’ll continue to be in my prayers,” the martial arts great commented. In the realm of combat sports, respect is gained in a variety of ways, and Ben Askren recently earned another stripe, not in the Octagon, but in life.