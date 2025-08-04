Daniel Cormier Under Scrutiny After Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return to F5 John Cena

For months, Brock Lesnar‘s name remained in whispers rather than headlines, surrounded by controversy, silence, and speculation. After Daniel Cormier announced Lesnar was on a rumored “ban list,” many felt ‘The Beast Incarnate’ was finished. With WWE moving forward and Lesnar’s name tarnished by allegations and legal uncertainty, a comeback seemed unlikely. But at SummerSlam 2025, the story finally took a wild turn.

The night had previously featured a main event riding high on emotion and legacy. Cody Rhodes and John Cena engaged in a street fight that felt like an all-time classic. The fans erupted as ‘The American Nightmare’ won the Undisputed WWE Championship and lifted Cena’s hand in a respectful farewell.

That could have easily been the last image of the night. Instead, the lights dimmed, the audience erupted, and Brock Lesnar’s music hit like thunder. As expected, the MetLife Stadium erupted as ‘The Beast Incarnate’ stormed down the ramp with all presence and fury, as if he had never left.

In the ring, he squared off against Cena in a brief but brutal exchange, ending with a powerful F-5 that stunned the legend and ended the evening on a wild, memorable note. This was not a tease or a backstage appearance; it was a full-fledged statement. Brock Lesnar is back. That’s why Daniel Cormier‘s claims seem so outrageous in retrospect.

Just weeks earlier, on the Mightycats podcast, ‘DC’ said Brock Lesnar was “on the ban list” and had gotten into “so much trouble,” but refused to explain what had happened. Many believed the shadow cast on Lesnar was caused by his apparent involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which rocked the WWE. With that context, his homecoming wasn’t just surprising but also near impossible.

The landscape has shifted again. Brock Lesnar’s sudden presence has thrown WWE’s future into chaos. Is this a one-off shock? Or are we about to see Lesnar step into the ring for the final time on Cena’s farewell tour? In any case, one thing is certain: the rumors, the prohibitions, and the silence have all been swept away by an F-5, and the combat world has now turned directed its ire towards Daniel Cormier.

Combat fans up in arms against Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar’s comeback not only made headlines but it also disrupted timelines. While the WWE crowd erupted in cheers, another group of supporters took their celebration to the comment sections, but not for ‘The Beast.’ Their attention was focused on Daniel Cormier. After all, just over a few days ago, ‘DC’ firmly declared that Lesnar was on a “ban list,” creating a storm of speculation.

Now, some suspect he was involved in the setup. “Unreal taught me everything is a work,” a fan commented. He continued, “So when Daniel Cormier said Brock Lesnar was banned… that was intentional to set up the work.”

Another jabbed without venom: “No need to insult DC. He’s already looked bad in front of everyone.” A third fan simply stated what many others were thinking: “They kept his return close.” Nobody knew except Daniel Cormier, who knew what he was told.

Meanwhile, those who live and breathe big moments were too caught up in the chaos to worry about the behind-the-scenes drama. The only thing that mattered to them? The beast was back. “A tear came down my eye 🥹,” wrote an emotional fan.

Another just screamed what the wrestling world has wanted to hear: “WRESTLING IS SO BACKKK.” One user summarized the energy with five words: “Life is so good rn 🥹.” It wasn’t just a pop. For the believers, it was a revival.

However, not everyone felt the spirit. Some interpreted Lesnar’s comeback as confirmation of WWE’s creative bankruptcy, rather than redemption. “WWE is a joke now,” one user said bluntly. Another expressed the same sentiment: “WWE is so done now.” SummerSlam’s unexpected ending was not a win for these critics, but rather the final nail in the coffin of rehashed stars and failed promises. But what do you make of it? Let us know in the comments.