Daniel Cormier Urges Dana White to Make Major Arman Tsarukyan Move After UFC 324 Backlash

UFC 324 was supposed to be an exciting start to the Paramount+ era, but instead, it was met with outrage centered on one name missing from the marquee. When Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett was announced as the interim lightweight title, fans immediately asked the same question: Where is Arman Tsarukyan? The number 1 contender, who many say is already the finest lightweight in the world, was nowhere near a title bout.

While Dana White insisted that Tsarukyan “work his way back,” one voice stood out over the rest: Daniel Cormier’s. The former double champion didn’t tiptoe around the issue. Nor did he mince words. Instead, ‘DC’ openly criticized the UFC’s handling of the Armenian, reigniting the debate over who truly deserves to compete for the belt.

Daniel Cormier pushes back on Dana White’s stance toward Arman Tsarukyan

Daniel Cormier did not sugarcoat anything. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he rejected the idea that ‘Ahalkalakets’ should line up behind fighters with lesser momentum. “He said he had an opportunity—you guys know how that played out. He’s gonna have to work his way back,” Cormier said of the UFC CEO’s stance. “I don’t give a s— what number is next to your name. You’re gonna have to work your way back.”

But then, he made his own position clear: “I still believe Arman Tsarukyan should be fighting for some version of the UFC lightweight champion.” The former UFC double champion stated that now that Islam Makhachev has left the division, many believe Tsarukyan to be the finest lightweight in the world, adding, “He deserves a title fight. His style is a nightmare for every guy that’s right now hanging around the belt.”

Cormier’s defense wasn’t new; it was just louder this time. Months earlier, he criticized the UFC for penalizing Tsarukyan for a single weight miss, reminding fans that the fighter arrived as a backup and made weight right away. “He should not be judged solely on that one time,” the UFC commentator stated, even agreeing back then that the rightful matchup “should be Arman vs. Ilia.”

Now, the fallout from UFC 324 has reignited that debate. Fellow critics and fans are frustrated, Tsarukyan is looking for a direction, and ‘DC’ has once again put public pressure on the promotion to address what many consider an unnecessary oversight. Cormier’s push does not guarantee anything, but coming from a former champion, analyst, and company figure, it lends credibility to a topic that the UFC cannot ignore indefinitely.

If Tsarukyan continues to perform as well as he has, Dana White may find himself without a choice in the division. In fact, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is already gearing up to prove his wrestling mettle yet again, as he booked a grappling match against an ACA lightweight champion and a 16-1 UFC middleweight.

Tsarukyan books himself two exciting matchups

Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t let the uncertainty surrounding the lightweight title picture slow him down. While the UFC works out interim belts and matchmaking, he’s opted to stay busy on his own terms, scheduling back-to-back grappling bouts rather than sitting idle. It’s his way of maintaining momentum while others argue about what he “deserves.”

His first fight is on December 17, when he faces Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov, a seasoned lightweight with championship credentials outside of the UFC and a dangerous submission game. It’s a real test, the kind that keeps ‘Ahalkalakets’ honest, sharp, and in sync as the division moves around him.

Less than two weeks later, on December 30, he returns to action for Hype FC, this time against Sharaputdin Magomedov, a stylistic opposite but another opportunity to be visible and competitive. Two matches. Two separate challenges. All in a moment when most fighters would have sat and waited. Arman Tsarukyan isn’t waiting for a title shot to come his way; he’s staying active and smart and reminding everyone why he was the top contender to begin with.