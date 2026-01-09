Daniel Cormier Warned as Jon Jones Savagely Roasts Old Rival After Rematch Call Out

Daniel Cormier is eager to take on Jon Jones outside the octagon. The ex-UFC champion has issued a challenge for their rivalry to be resolved through wrestling instead of mixed martial arts. DC has been practicing with top-notch wrestlers every day and is confident that he can overpower Jones in a pure grappling match.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, he might be making a big mistake by underestimating Jones. Now, a serious warning comes from a fighter who is familiar with both the powerhouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cejudo spills the tea on Daniel Cormier’s wrestling challenge

The wrestling challenge became a hot topic on the Pound for Pound podcast when Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman broke it down. Cejudo had insider knowledge since he’d actually spoken with Jones before everything went public. “DC got on there with Ben Askren talking about, ‘Real American Freestyle Wrestling is going to see Jon Jones and me at some point, and I’m going to kick his a** as you would never believe because I still train wrestlers every single day,'” he revealed.

The challenge didn’t come out of nowhere. According to Henry Cejudo, Jones had already thrown down the gauntlet first with a grappling match proposal. DC simply countered by shifting the format to pure wrestling.

Usman wasn’t having it. “Listen, they’re both wrestlers. Let’s just keep it wrestling and move on,” he fired back. Then the conversation took an interesting turn when Kamaru Usman asked for Cejudo’s actual prediction. The Olympic gold medalist didn’t hesitate with his answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it comes down to wrestling, it’s DC, bro,” Cejudo declared. However, Usman pushed back hard on that assessment. He warned against underestimating Jones’s wrestling ability despite the lack of Division One credentials.

“I believe Jon Jones could have been a multiple-time Division One champion,” Usman argued. “And I’ve watched Jon Jones decide, ‘I’m gonna wrestle.’ And when he decided to wrestle, he made people look bad.” He emphasized Jones’s freak athleticism and wrestling pedigree. “When it came down to that wrestling exchange, Jon is no slouch. This ain’t going to be just that easy,” Usman concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jones himself finally responded to the challenge. However, he didn’t directly address whether he’d accept the wrestling match. Instead, he went straight for the psychological warfare that defined their rivalry. “I can’t definitively say what would happen in the sport of wrestling, but one thing I do know is that I made him cry in front of the whole world,” Jones fired back.

He didn’t stop there. Jones brought up his protege, Gable Steveson, to twist the knife further. He claimed the Olympic gold medalist would surpass anything Cormier ever accomplished. The message was clear: Daniel Cormier would remain in his shadow regardless of any wrestling match outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones extends olive branch to Daniel Cormier ahead of reality show

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is taking a hot and bitter turn. Jones has recently offered his once-enemy a truce. The two fighters will soon be together in a reality show. The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is over, and Jones is the one who opened the door for friendship.

Jones and Cormier will be coaching the opposing fighters in ALF season 3, the Russian fighting show. This news is coming as a surprise after their last professional fight in 2017. However, both controversial figures had already met recently at a promotional event, reigniting the tension that had never completely subsided.

However, Jones appears ready to turn the page. In an interview with sports24_ru, he expressed openness to reconciliation. “I think it would be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show. Obviously, he and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much,” Jones admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t shy away from mentioning their fight history either. “We’ve beaten him twice, but I think his coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship,” he continued. Jones emphasized his willingness to move forward despite the animosity.

“But I have no problems with him. I think, if anything, his coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship,” Jones concluded.

Whether Cormier reciprocates remains uncertain. Their hatred ran deep for years, manifesting in two unforgettable octagon wars. The upcoming reality show will test whether time truly heals all wounds. Fans will watch closely to see if these bitter rivals can finally coexist.