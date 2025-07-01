Daniel Cormier’s Claim Disputed as Ilia Topuria’s $2M Luxury Investment Comes to Light

UFC’s reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is currently on one of the most remarkable runs Dana White & Co. have ever seen. At only 28 years old, “El Matador” is still unbeaten and currently possesses two-division status. This has led to comparisons to the quick rise of Conor McGregor. But now that he’s on top in the Octagon, a new scandal has come out, this time about his money.

In the lead-up to his first title defense against last year Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria gave fans a glimpse of his lavish $2 million home gym. Outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, the gym raised eyebrows. Even UFC veteran Daniel Cormier took notice. After spotting the Georgian standout’s luxury watch, ‘DC’ asked him: “How do you have so much money?” — subtly implying that Ilia Topuria may come from generational wealth, much like Arman Tsarukyan. Topuria, however, was quick to shut those claims down.

Daniel Cormier’s assumptions about Ilia Topuria’s family face backlash

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani, Ilia Topuria last year revealed that before rising to stardom, he had been “working four jobs,” juggling responsibilities as a cashier, grappling teacher, beach attendant, and security guard. Despite the denial, Cormier hasn’t backed off. With Tsarukyan now being discussed as a potential challenger for ‘El Matador’, ‘DC’ ramped up the intrigue on his podcast “Good Guy / Bad Guy,” calling the matchup between two perceived wealthy fighters “the craziest fight ever.”

But his co-host, Chael Sonnen was quick to set the record straight. Pushing back on Cormier’s theory, Sonnen offered a heartfelt counterpoint,

“I appreciate you telling that story about Ilia, because he did not grow up with money. He grew up without a father in the house—that’s what made him stumble into the gym and bring his little brother along.

Mom needed him out of the house; it was kind of like daycare. She needed somewhere for them to go. That was real early on. I’m actually very happy to hear that everything got worked out.”

The Alicante native is now on the best run of his career. He is not only undefeated and the holder of two divisional belts, but he has just passed Islam Makhachev at the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. This shows how quickly he has risen.

A highly anticipated fight with Arman Tsarukyan would be the next logical step, with the MMA world watching attentively. But Dana White and the UFC higher-ups haven’t made that fight official yet. Dricus Du Plessis, the middleweight champion, has also hinted at an alternative path. He said that a fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett is in the works and might be a championship eliminator.

If that bout materializes, it could pave the way for Topuria to headline a blockbuster, possibly UFC, event at MSG later this year.

Topuria revealed his greater goal

Ilia Topuria has made big promises since joining the UFC, and so far, he’s kept them all in a big way. In less than five years, “El Matador” has won 17 fights without losing and taken home titles in two divisions. This is already better than what his idol, Conor McGregor, has done. But Ilia Topuria still has work to do.

After previously expressing interest in fighting former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, he’s now set his sights on the welterweight division — chasing what no fighter has ever achieved: a third UFC belt. With history on his mind and critics to silence, ‘El Matador’ is eyeing a legacy-defining run. Speaking on the possibility earlier this month, Topuria made his intent clear,

“If Islam Makhachev becomes welterweight champion, I will try to move up.”

However, at just 5’7″, Ilia Topuria would be entering a division packed with physically imposing welterweights like Carlos Prates, Geoff Neal, and Joaquin Buckley. UFC legend Michael Bisping believes the size disadvantage could be a serious challenge. Bisping didn’t mince words, calling it the “barrier” that might stop Topuria from becoming a three-division champ.

What’s your take on ‘The Count’s’ claim? Can Ilia Topuria conquer the 170-pound division — just like 5’6″ Matt Serra once did? Drop your opinion below.