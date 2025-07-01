Daniel Cormier’s Jurassic World Rebirth Promo Makes UFC Fans Tease $225K Stolen Truck

Daniel Cormier didn’t stay down for long. Just days after discovering that his brand-new $224,000 Ram 1500 TRX had been stolen at the San Jose airport, the former UFC champion responded in classic DC fashion—with a Hollywood twist. Instead of sulking, he changed gears and appeared in a new Jurassic World: Rebirth promo, where he returned to the gym to train, perform, and promote rather than speak about his woes.

In the clip, Cormier is shown training a young fighter for an upcoming fight, but his words have a dual meaning. His commentary is full of emotion and dramatic flair, comparing living in the Octagon to surviving on Earth overrun by dinosaurs.

It wasn’t just a metaphor; it was a clever nod to resilience and chaos, something ‘DC’ was clearly channeling following his real-life setback. It’s easy to picture Daniel Cormier dealing with the loss of his dream truck. He had only been in possession of it for four days when it went missing.

Most people would be stuck calling insurance and repeating the details. Cormier? He was busy converting bad luck into a new opportunity. With Jurassic World: Rebirth set to hit theaters in the United States on July 2 and Ilia Topuria‘s UFC 317 victory still fresh in fans’ minds, ‘DC’ was able to shift the narrative from a personal setback to public appearance.

What’s one stolen truck to a guy like ‘DC,’ who has juggled Olympic wrestling, UFC titles, coaching, and commentary? If anything, it added another storyline to his already full schedule. One week, it’s fight analysis in Las Vegas. Next week? Raptors. Classic Cormier.

The spot also raises anticipation for Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest addition to the long-running franchise. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey feature in the film, which has been directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the original series’ writer.

It’s a stand-alone sequel to 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion and the seventh installment in the renowned dinosaur franchise. But while many expected that the promo would help the movie become a talking point, the opposite happened, as ‘DC’ stole the limelight in the comments.

Fans connect the dots between Daniel Cormier, his new promo, and the stolen truck

Fans quickly picked up on the irony. Daniel Cormier finds himself in a dinosaur-themed promotional video just days after losing a $224,000 truck. The connection wasn’t lost on the internet. Fans took to the comment section with one unified thought: DC was making his bag.

“DC trying to recoup some money for a new car lmao,” one fan joked. Others followed suit: “Bro wants to buy a new car asap,” and “Man seriously wants a new car.” The sentiment was clear: ‘DC’ transformed a poor situation into an economic opportunity, according to the UFC Universe.

However, as the dinosaur references began, things became more inventive. “Too soon, they stole his Raptor and got him doing a dinosaur movie promo,” a fan wrote, drawing laughs with the clever Ford Raptor–Jurassic crossover. Another commented, “Wrong Raptor,” as if DC had gotten confused between the ancient carnage and a ride home.

Still, not everyone was going for subtlety. A few simply went all-in on clowning the truck situation. “The dinosaurs took his car,” one user exclaimed. Another said, “Where’s your car, DC?” while another suggested, “Cormier is getting padded up when he should be looking for his truck.” Well, while the promotion may have been professional, one can clearly see that the comments were raw—hilarious, unrelenting, and perfectly timed.