Daniel Cormier’s $225K Stolen Truck Found by San Jose PD

Daniel Cormier has had a rollercoaster of emotions over the last few days. From calling one of the top UFC shows of the year to returning home and discovering his brand-new truck stolen, he has seen and felt it all. After a loaded night at UFC 317, ‘DC’ returned to San Jose only to realize his truck, which he had bought only four days ago, was stolen from the airport parking lot. And now, we already have a positive update.

Turns out, Cormier’s luck flipped just as quickly as it soured. Why? Well, that’s because the former double champion took to his Instagram to report that the San Jose Police Department had recovered the stolen automobile. In a short video, ‘DC’ seems surprised but grateful, as he shared the news with his fans.

What appeared to be a long shot became a reality: his truck was found, and credit was given where it was due. “All right, guys, I just got the word—the San Jose PD did it. They found my truck. Can you believe that?” Cormier said. “I gotta be honest, I thought it was gone forever, but the San Jose PD got it done. Thank you to the San Jose PD for finding my truck. They got it.”

However, there was a small twist in the tale. Considering how loaded Cormier is, he might’ve already gotten himself a new car, which made him question whether he would keep the recovered vehicle or not. “Now, will I keep the truck? I don’t know. I don’t think so. But they found it. The San Jose PD, best in the Bay!”

It’s not hard to understand why Cormier’s relationship with the truck might’ve changed. The vehicle, apparently worth roughly $225,000, was supposed to mark a fresh chapter after seven years with his previous one. However, if it is stolen within days of purchase, the emotional attachment may have already taken a hit. So, even if it comes back home, it may feel tainted.

Nonetheless, it’s hard not to praise the quick work of law enforcement. Vehicle thefts rarely end this way, especially when they involve high-value targets like Daniel Cormier’s truck. The fact that it was discovered at all, and in a matter of days, is a victory worth celebrating, and ‘DC’ made sure to highlight the people who made it possible. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the only massive news Cormier shared with his fans recently.

Daniel Cormier makes a massive announcement about coaching interest

While the truck incident made some positive headlines today, Daniel Cormier stunned fans with a much more impactful update not long ago. But what is it? Well, the UFC Hall of Famer has hinted at a new chapter, one that might transform his post-fighting career. ‘DC,’ inspired by his recent appearance on The Ultimate Fighter, has announced that he is officially starting his own MMA fight team.

“The Ultimate Fighter has really sparked my coaching passion. I’ve started a fight team!” Cormier posted on X, clearly thrilled by the idea. But it was more than just an announcement; it was also a question for his fans.

He asked whether he should link his name and branding to the team or let it stand independently. It’s early, but the message proved that he’s serious and not just tossing ideas at the wall. And when someone with Cormier’s background begins to create something, people take notice.

With tight links to the American Kickboxing Academy and longtime pals like Khabib Nurmagomedov, there’s a lot of speculation about who might join him backstage. He’s not stepping away from the spotlight; he’s simply transitioning into a job that could impact the next generation of elite fighters.