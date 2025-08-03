Daniel Cormier’s UFC Partner Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Never Made Friends With the WWE Media

Since rising to fame in 2002 as the youngest WWE champion in history, Brock Lesnar has remained one of the most prominent figures in sports. After conquering the world of professional wrestling, he seamlessly transitioned to MMA, a move few have successfully managed, with his NCAA Division I wrestling background helping him adapt seamlessly. Just four fights into his mixed martial arts career, Lesnar captured the UFC heavyweight title, cementing his status as a crossover phenomenon.

However, rumors are now swirling that Lesnar’s days in both WWE and the UFC may be over. Why? Because Daniel Cormier recently revealed that Lesnar is entangled in an ongoing legal battle that has put him at odds with his superiors. Adding fuel to the speculation, Chael Sonnen has offered further insight, suggesting Lesnar’s strained relationship with WWE media may also be a factor.