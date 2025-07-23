Daniel Cormier’s Win Against Chael Sonnen Overshadowed as TUF 33 Pickleball Challenge Highlights UFC’s Budget Issues

The Ultimate Fighter would not be complete without some chaos, which this week took the form of paddles and plastic balls. The latest episode of TUF: Team Daniel Cormier vs. Team Chael Sonnen deviated from headlocks and chokes to include a different type of duel. This season’s “Coaches Challenge,” which has traditionally been an absurdly over-the-top event, was toned down, and UFC fans were anything but quiet.

The duel between Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen was part of the show’s signature challenge segment, in which opposing coaches compete for bragging rights and cash. Instead of flinging axes or battling through obstacle courses, the two MMA legends took to the pickleball court. The result? Cormier won and received a $20,000 award, which he kindly distributed among his crew, but not before the internet erupted in a frenzy of reactions.

While some fans found the shift exciting, others saw it as a sign of decline. “UFC legends playing pickleball? Finally something to get me to watch UFC content again,” one fan said. Another fan added, “Never thought I’d see the GOAT playing pickleball, and god, I’m happy I did.” However, not everyone shared the joy.

Critics compared it to past seasons, which featured more spectacular activities, such as dumping watermelons from helicopters, and decried the apparent decrease in production quality. “Their budget must’ve tanked,” one viewer joked, adding, “If that’s not a sign to let this show go, then idk what is.” One blunt comment simply asked, “WTF post is this?”

Despite the divide, there was still praise for the effort. Fans praised the two icons for coming up and having fun, with comments like “Uncle Chael gave his best” and “Both putting in that work👏” surfacing on social media.

The lighthearted moment may not have appealed to everyone, but it showed Cormier and Sonnen’s willingness to lean in, have fun, and entertain, even if it meant swapping gloves for paddles. But was the entire episode all about the divisive pickleball matchup? Well, not exactly, as fans still had a lot on their plate in the latest edition of the show.

Coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen’s teams shine on episode 9

While the pickleball part sparked criticism, the semi-finals returned the focus to business. In Episode 9, Team Cormier’s Alibi Idiris faced off against Team Sonnen’s Roybert Echeverria in a fast-paced flyweight match that proved the fighters’ commitment to delivering results rather than just entertaining.

Idiris wasted little time, attacking with a flurry of blows and continuous pressure. Echeverria countered with powerful body shots, but the momentum shifted when Idiris executed a trip takedown. As Echeverria stood up late in Round 1, he was caught off guard by a wonderfully timed flying knee. After a brief flurry, the referee intervened, and just like that, Idiris booked his spot in the 125-pound final.

Beyond the fight, the episode provided both semifinalists with much-needed support by allowing them to make video calls to their families. Julianna Pena, a former champion and TUF winner, served as a guest coach for Team Sonnen. With Cormier’s fighters gaining traction, the next episode teases an all-Team Cormier fight in the welterweight semis.