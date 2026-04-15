Daniel Rodriguez Confirms Next Fight After 8-Month Legal Ordeal Over Smuggling Scare

Daniel Rodriguez is wasting no time getting back to business. After enduring an eight-month legal ordeal that nearly destroyed his career, the UFC welterweight contender has announced his next fight—a huge one against former champion Leon Edwards at International Fight Week.

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Fresh out of custody, Rodriguez revealed that the offer came suddenly, but the decision didn’t take long.

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“I got an amazing offer,” he told TMZ Sports. “You guys will probably see me in there with Leon Edwards, International Fight Week.

“Just today [they offered it], made the decision right now. I’m accepting the offer.”

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It’s a quick turnaround for a fighter who was battling with far more serious concerns only a few weeks ago.

‘D-Rod’ opened up about the incident that led to his detention, revealing that Mexican police attempted to charge him with smuggling, something that could have had major consequences for his future.

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When asked whether it was the U.S. Border Patrol or the Mexican officials that stopped him, Daniel Rodriguez explained the full picture.

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“Yeah, it was the Mexican officials,” he stated. “Really, they tried to charge me with smuggling. So, they were really trying to throw the book at me, man.

“They really tried to hit me with the smuggling charge, and that was all the felony.”

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What followed was an eight-month stretch away from the sport, something ‘D-Rod’ admits took longer than expected.

“Luckily I had a great legal team,” he continued. “I mean, I essentially ended up doing eight months, you know. I wish it wouldn’t have been so long, but, you know, I’m here now.”

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Border patrol agents cited a missing front license plate tag as the reason behind stopping Daniel Rodriguez’s card. However, after the initial stop and search, authorities arrested ‘D-Rod’ and his friend after a small bag of marijuana, weighing less than an ounce, was found in their vehicle.

Now 8 months later, he returns to a division that hasn’t slowed down during his absence. Daniel Rodriguez, who is on a three-fight winning streak, faces a high-stakes showdown against Leon Edwards, who is aiming to rebound from a poor run of results.

For both men, the fight is critical—Rodriguez has a chance to get into the top ten, while Edwards is trying to remain relevant in the title race. Given all ‘D-Rod’ has been through, the booking feels significant. It’s more than just a comeback; it’s a chance to pick up where he left off, especially after his harrowing experience in Mexican prison.

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Daniel Rodriguez opens up on his prison experience

That sense of significance only deepens when you look at what Daniel Rodriguez actually endured during those eight months. What was supposed to be a brief stay suddenly developed into a lengthy legal battle, with authorities pursuing significant charges rather than resolving the problem quickly.

His experience wasn’t just an isolated case either—it reflected a wider pattern. Between 2019 and 2025, almost 16,000 complaints were received against migration-related institutions in Mexico, but only 111 recommendations were issues, with only three considered serious violations. It indicates a system in which issues are reported but rarely acted upon.

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The conditions he described fit directly into that reality. ‘D-Rod’ described being placed in a six-man cell with roughly 25 others, many of whom were forced to sleep on the floor in cramped and terrible conditions.

“This was my first time in a Mexican jail, and I can tell you one thing—it’s the worst possible situation,” Daniel Rodriguez said. “I think the worst part about the whole thing was the food.

“I was coming off that big fight, and my body was healthy, and then to be thrown and locked in a jail cell and just put in one spot and just getting the bare minimum food to eat, it was terrible.”

Over time, things slightly improved after he was moved to a “VIP” section once guards and inmates recognized him. He was able to pay for little luxuries such as speaking with family and staying active with minimal equipment.

However, the bigger issue remained, as his release kept getting repeatedly postponed. What was initially expected to end much sooner stretched into months. So, for Daniel Rodriguez, it wasn’t just about getting out anymore; it was about holding on long enough to return to normal life, which he’s now trying to reclaim inside the Octagon.