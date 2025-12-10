“Dark Moment”: UFC Fight Pass To Reportedly Shut Down in Country Home to the Most Champions After America

For the fans and fighters in Latin America, their branches to the global stage are reportedly getting cut from their roots. As 2025 comes to a close, Sports journalist Rodrigo Del Campo reports that UFC could be shutting down its operations in Brazil by December 31, 2025. Adding to this, it is also expected that the rest of Latin America will follow suit next year.

UFC is gradually withdrawing from Brazil by already being in the process of not renewing contracts, stopping new signing promotions, and selling its library. Brazil has contributed a lot to UFC. Some of the veterans, like Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, and many more, have all come from the South American country. So, cutting ties with a country that has produced a lot of great champions could affect UFC, too.

The Band TV deal was terminated in October 2025, which left Brazil without the rights to UFC live content for the first time in more than 20 years.

This void creates a shift in content towards the Paramount+ platform, and the regional MMA economies are left unprotected. For instance, in Mexico, a Fight Pass slot can mean a lot for an aspiring fighter’s career. A sign of things to come, LFA putting a stop to events reveals how fast the ecosystem can lose its stability when the main source is no longer available.

Fight Pass has long functioned as the gateway for regional shows to reach the global audience, especially in markets where scouting budgets are thin, and prospects rely on digital exposure. Without it, smaller promotions lose visibility, fighters lose leverage, and international matchmakers lose a pipeline they’ve quietly depended on for a decade.

Mexico is the canary in the coal mine. LFA paused events once rumors of non-renewals surfaced, and other circuits are bracing for the same squeeze. Brazil, with its massive talent pool and deep gym culture, risks slipping into a distribution blackout just as the global MMA calendar grows more crowded.

Fans lash out as fight pass exit sparks fears for Latin American MMA

The Fans ensured their voices were heard about the shutdown rumors. The reaction was instant, emotional, and brutally honest. For many, this wasn’t a tech update — it felt like the foundations of MMA access were cracking in real time.

“I had heard rumors of Fight Pass and LFA being on the outs and possibly not renewing, seemed strange as LFA is one of their feature promotions, but makes sense in light of this info…” The first wave came from longtime viewers who had already sensed something was off. The LFA silence, the stalled renewals — fans now saw those signs as early tremors instead of coincidences.

“If the UFC is really shutting down Fight Pass this is truly a dark moment for the sport it was amazing for if you wanted to watch past fights, watch the future stars in regional promotions and of course catch the live UFC events now they’re completely fucking over everybody dozens of Fight promotions will be harder to access and will probably be behind a pay wall, being an MMA fan has never been more expensive.”

This one captured the core fear: Fight Pass wasn’t just a convenience. It was the central hub for tape-study junkies, regional diehards, and fans who don’t want fifteen subscriptions just to follow the sport.

“Of all of the streaming services I pay for, Fight Pass offers the most bang for the buck. I gladly pay for it. Losing this would be devastating to (I suspect) fandom more generally, big portions of the regional MMA economy as well as the ability of analysts to study film…”

Here, fans highlighted the quiet backbone Fight Pass created. For analysts, gyms, and smaller orgs, that archive isn’t entertainment — it’s infrastructure.

“This is big news if true! Wonder what it means for the likes of Cage Warriors and FCC over here in the UK!” The ripple effect hit instantly. Europe, especially the UK scene, relies heavily on Fight Pass visibility. Promotions like Cage Warriors have built entire pipelines off it.

The context behind all of these reactions is simple. Fight Pass isn’t just a streaming app. It is a global scouting tool, and sometimes the only bridge between regional prospects and major promotions. Fans understand that losing it in Brazil and Latin America won’t stay isolated. This is the kind of move that can shift entire circuits, from Mexico to London to São Paulo.

If the shutdown rolls out the way insiders claim, the shockwaves won’t stop at one region. The sport’s structure itself changes. Share your thoughts in the comments below.