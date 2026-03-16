DC Athletic Commission Declares UFC White House Card ‘Unsanctioned,’ Says Results Won’t Count

The UFC’s White House card was supposed to be all about history. A cage on the South Lawn, big names, title fights, and the kind of spectacle Dana White has been hyping as the biggest the company has ever done. But with the 90-day countdown already on, the talk around the show isn’t about the fights anymore.

Instead, it’s about whether the fights will even count. What began as a fascinating idea has evolved into a strange regulatory mess. The UFC wants to hold the event on federal land; thus, they do not believe they need to go through the standard D.C. commission process.

The problem is that the commission does not see it that way, and there is now a genuine possibility that one of the most anticipated cards of the year will end up being labeled unofficial before it even happens.

Andrew Huff, chair of the D.C. Combat Sports Commission, did not sound pleased with the situation. According to him, the UFC informed the commission that they do not intend to obtain the usual permit because the event is taking place on federal property.

That might sound like a technical detail, but it changes everything when it comes to regulation. Without that permit, the commission believes the fights would be considered unsanctioned. If that happens, the results will not appear on the fighters’ official records at all.

Andrew Huff stated that the commission often demands medical exams, licenses, weigh-ins, and assigned doctors for each event in the district. This time, he claims they have not been provided a clear plan by the UFC.

DC commission says UFC White House fights could be unsanctioned

“We don’t know anything,” Andrew Huff said. “Every promoter in the District of Columbia should be and is held to the same standard, whether you’re putting on a small wrestling show or a major event.

I’m concerned about precedent. What happens when someone puts on a boxing match in Malcolm X Park? They don’t need to get us involved?”

Another concern for the commission is Dana White‘s wish to use its own medical staff rather than the doctors appointed by regulators. Huff stated that this is a problem because those doctors work for the UFC rather than the commission, removing a layer of independence that is often essential for fighter safety.

So, is there a chance of the event getting cancelled? Not everyone believes that there should be such a case. Unsanctioned fights are not uncommon, according to journalist Nolan King.

“Unusual for a commission to speak out. Not unusual for “unsanctioned” fights to take place,” he wrote on X. “Native lands. Territories. International events. Not uncommon.

This just means it isn’t under jurisdiction of ABC. ABC itself even acknowledges “NRBs” in its database (non-regulated bouts).”

When events take place outside normal commission control, like on tribal land, in territories, or overseas, the fights still happen—they just don’t fall under the usual regulatory system. And that’s what makes the scenario so weird.

The UFC is planning one of its biggest shows in history, with title fights and giant names such as Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje as headliners, yet there’s a good chance the wins and losses from that night won’t even appear on official records. For a show meant to celebrate history, the White House event is already making it for reasons nobody expected.