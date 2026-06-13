“Dedicated” Conor McGregor Eyes Islam Makhachev Fight After Max Holloway, Claims Teammate

For Conor McGregor, his return against Max Holloway is more than just a comeback. It’s a chance for the Irishman to make a statement that he’s still one of the finest UFC fighters who once beat legends like Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. However, after five years away from the sport, many doubt whether the Irishman still has the same motivation that propelled him to stardom during his earlier run in the UFC. Well, his teammate and Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis, believes he is locked in like never before, and he’s ready to finish ‘Blessed’ at UFC 329 on July 11.

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“He’s always been a dedicated guy,” Danis told MMA Fighting. “Obviously, everybody knows his story throughout the years, the injuries, and the other stuff going on. But him not going to the White House card, him not going to all that… like I said before, he is living in the gym. I’m telling you right now, he is living in the gym. He is bringing in tough training partners. He is focused. He is beyond focused.

“Man, I have never seen him this dialed in. I mean, I have seen him this dialed in before, but yeah, I don’t know, it’s a different kind of dedication that he has right now, and I think that he’s gonna clean Max. I’m telling you, at that weight, and with the way his body’s looking, the way he’s training, and the way he’s putting in the hours and dedication, there’s no one that can come back from a layoff like him.”

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After claiming that McGregor would knock out Max Holloway in their welterweight bout, Danis stated that a win over the former BMF champion would cement a matchup against the current 170 lbs champion, Islam Makhachev.

“I don’t believe in ring rust because I’ve been out for a long time and came back,” Danis added. “I think ring rust is a mindset, and if anybody can beat that mindset, it’s Conor. So, I think people are really, really underestimating him. I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m telling you, the old Conor McGregor is back. I don’t like saying that because he’s Conor McGregor, but he’s gonna hurt Max really badly. I think he’s gonna knock out Max, and then it’s gonna be him and Islam.”

Conor McGregor had said pretty much the same in December last year too when asked about the prospect of him facing the then-newly crowned welterweight champion.

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“I’m motivated,” McGregor had admitted. “I’m self-motivated and I for sure want a crack at that belt. I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt to go for the triple crown.”

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Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor have an old connection with Islam Makhachev too. Danis was in the crowd with the rest of McGregor’s team when Khabib Nurmagomedov made his infamous leap from the Octagon after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. At the time, Makhachev was with the rest of Khabib’s team when they entered the ring and pounced on the Irishman. Since then, both camps have remained engaged in a heated rivalry. So, Danis has more reasons to hope for this fight.

But aside from that, McGregor’s next fight, taking place at 170 lbs against Max Holloway, also pushes him toward Makhachev. Though it’s not clear whether the Irishman would get ranked if he beats the Hawaiian, who is also making his welterweight debut, it would at least be a start. However, it’s also a fact that Makhachev too was interested in fighting the former double champ.

After the Dagestan native beat Jack Della Maddalena late last year to become a double champion himself, Makhachev stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast that he’d be “stupid” not to accept a fight with ‘The Notorious,’ citing the massive payday. But the welterweight champion believed McGregor would not return after spending half a decade away from the Octagon.

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However, when Makhachev finally learned that the former two-weight champion is indeed coming back against Holloway, he said it’s a “good thing” for the sport. In that case, neither man appears reluctant about facing each other. Also, when it comes to the hype behind this fight, Daniel Cormier pushed for the matchup back in 2023.

Now, as Conor McGregor’s next opponent is expected to be determined after UFC 329 on July 11, another familiar threat has shown interest in facing him again.

Dustin Poirier won’t mind a fourth fight with Conor McGregor

Ahead of McGregor’s anticipated comeback, his list of potential opponents also included Dustin Poirier’s name. Following the dramatic and equally disappointing ending to their trilogy bout at UFC 264, with McGregor breaking his leg, many felt they deserved a fourth fight to truly settle the score.

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However, the Irishman’s comeback was delayed by the injury, and Poirier also retired from the sport last year. As a result, the promotion chose Max Holloway to square off with McGregor instead. Still, ‘The Diamond’ floated the idea that he would have said “yes” if the UFC had contacted him about a fourth bout.

“If it was realistic and they called me and said, ‘Hey,’ I would probably get back in the drug-testing protocol and get licensed again, yeah,” Poirier said on the Weighing In podcast.

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The UFC world probably wouldn’t mind another chapter in the McGregor-Poirier saga, arguably one of the sport’s most entertaining series after Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. However, the promotion could have a different vision for the former two-division champion. If McGregor beats Holloway, the UFC might instead give him a ranked welterweight contender and ultimately push for a super fight with Islam Makhachev.