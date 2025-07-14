Dee Devlin Fires Back as Conor McGregor Receives Unexpected Birthday Gesture

Conor McGregor didn’t just rise through the ranks—he rewrote what it meant to be a global MMA superstar. Born on June 14, 1988, the former UFC double champion turns 37 today, with a career packed with accolades, blockbuster moments, and a legacy that forever changed the sport. Even now, more than four years since his last fight, the Irishman has never drifted far from the spotlight.

Whether it’s headline-making controversies, bold business ventures, chaotic tweets, or talk of a comeback, he’s mastered the art of staying relevant. In fact, since his last appearance in 2021, his empire has only expanded—now valued at over $200 million. He’s the man behind Forged Irish Stout, Greenback Records, and also a part-owner of BKFC.

Regardless of opinion, love him or loathe him, there’s no denying the seismic impact Conor McGregor has had on MMA. To a large extent, his star power helped elevate the UFC to the same league as mainstream sports giants. Now, he’s even setting his sights on Ireland’s upcoming presidential election.

Yet despite the fame, headlines, and fortune, something else matters more to Conor McGregor—his family. At the center of it all is his longtime partner and fiancée, Dee Devlin, who’s stood beside him through every storm. To mark the occasion, on his 37th birthday, Dee took to Instagram Story and shared a sweet fan-made page photo of the two, featuring the caption: “happy birthday to the person who always keeps deep entrained and make her smile.”

via Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin’s love story stretches back to their teenage years, when ‘The Notorious’ was just a struggling fighter and Dee was working at a nightclub in Ireland. Over time, the two have stood firm through every challenge—good or bad—building what many fans regard as one of the most enduring and admired relationships in the MMA world. However, this year marked a rare shift.

For the first time in recent memory, Conor McGregor and Dee weren’t together on his birthday. Just as fans were celebrating Dee’s heartfelt tribute, controversy struck once again. A series of photos of McGregor with a fan—labeled a ‘mystery lady’—went viral, showing him kissing a woman on a Florida beach. The internet quickly lit up with reactions, and many fans voiced their disappointment, especially with memories still fresh from the infamous Nakia Hand lawsuit. Even so, a section of McGregor’s fanbase found reason to cheer, as the UFC star teased a potential return.

Dana White breaks silence on Conor McGregor’s return amid potential UFC White House

From the scenic grounds of Fairfield, Iowa, U.S. President Donald Trump made a headline-grabbing announcement while addressing the Des Moines public on July 3. Trump declared that he is all in on hosting a UFC event inside the White House next year, as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

He went on to reveal that he expects more than 20,000 fans to attend the historic spectacle—an announcement that sent shockwaves through the MMA community. The surprise even caught UFC CEO Dana White off guard, who admitted he had no prior knowledge of the plan. But the revelation has since ignited excitement across the sport, with White now pledging to deliver the “baddest card of all time.”

The UFC has confirmed that preparations are already underway. And if all goes as envisioned, the UFC White House event could mark the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor. The former double champion is reportedly fired up to be part of the once-in-a-lifetime card and finally settle his “unfinished business” with rival Michael Chandler. Appearing recently on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White addressed ‘The Notorious’s status and left fans buzzing with a simple but loaded tease: “Could be” McGregor on the White House card.

As it stands, McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract, keeping the door wide open for his return. White further praised the Irish superstar’s legacy, saying, “McGregor has gotten himself to a point where he is and will be, whether he stops fighting or not, one of the biggest superstars in sports, period.”

What’s your take on Conor McGregor’s potential return to the Octagon? Do you think his actions outside the cage will hold him back, or can he still deliver on the promises he keeps making—and breaking? Share your thoughts below.