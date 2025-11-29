Dee Devlin Joins Fans in Optimism as Conor McGregor Issues Training Update Amid UFC White House Buzz

Conor McGregor is back, and his latest post on social media only emphasizes it further. ‘The Notorious,’ dressed in boxing gear, sweat on his shoulders, and movement that appeared far more focused than flashy, dropped a caption that fans have been waiting years for: “BACK AND WITH DAD STRENGTH! #WhiteHouseWarrior 🙏❤️.”

After four years of setbacks, false starts, shattered bones, and broken toes, the Irishman finally appears to be preparing for a return, rather than just teasing it. For the first time in a long time, the energy around Conor McGregor isn’t chaos and controversy. It’s momentum. And, with the UFC White House event looming over the summer calendar, fans believe they are witnessing the start of something significant.

Conor McGregor’s comeback vision ignites fan frenzy

Adding to the spark was Dee Devlin’s reaction. It was a simple “🙌🙏❤️,” but coming from the person who’s seen every rise and fall, it carried more weight than any hype video. And if McGregor’s purpose was to prove that he is actually living in the gym again, the comments section confirmed that immediately. “The King is back!” one fan wrote, while another added, “HE’S COMING STRONGER THAN EVER 👑.”

Others interpreted the post as the beginning chapter of a redemption story arc, writing, “Title run incoming 2026 🔥,” “McGregor’s comeback will be peak UFC,” and “Enough to make a grown man cry 😢.” After years of skepticism, fans seemed convinced that the old McGregor had returned to the room.

Then came the White House crowd, who saw the Irishman’s hashtag as a warning shot. “The White House better be ready 😤🔥,” one fan said, followed by “Open the White House 🔥🔥” and “The White House better be ready 🔥🔥🔥.” Whether they were joking or serious, it was evident they had bought into ‘The Notorious’ as the focal point of the UFC’s most bizarre, ambitious event in years.

Of course, no Conor McGregor post is complete without a counterpunch. “Another loss loading up,” one critic wrote. “Admit it, you’re washed, bud,” another said. One user summed up the cynicism in a single sentence: “No way he thinks he’ll ever win again, lmao.”

Even those unfavorable voices were drowned out this time, not because they were wrong, but because McGregor now looked like someone training for a fight rather than a photoshoot. After all, what stands out now is that Conor McGregor isn’t pretending anymore. He promised last week that he would “live in the gym” until his return, and he followed through.

The rebuilt home facility, the rebranded SBG McGregor’s, the sessions with John Kavanagh, and the focus in every clip or update shared on his social media suggest that he is not seeking the limelight, but rather another run. In fact, another big confirmation of this fact is that even his coach Kavanagh, has begun preparing for Conor McGregor’s return.

Camp McGregor is active once again

For those who thought Conor McGregor’s comeback talk was just that, John Kavanagh’s unexpected return to the spotlight proves otherwise. The coach, who had previously kept a low profile, is now clearly back in planning mode, which ties directly into the clips of McGregor showing up early, drilling daily, and treating SBG McGregor’s like a real camp rather than a photography set.

The fighter appears focused, and the coach’s tone reflects that. On Ariel Helwani’s show, Kavanagh kept it simple: “We are 100 percent in.” He explained that ‘The Notorious’ requested him to create a comprehensive program from now until June, with a systematic buildup, early workouts, and constant training partners rotating through. No theatrics or huge promises. Just the kind of ritual they only engage in when a real fight is on the horizon.

And Kavanagh was blunt about the timeline: Conor McGregor wants to walk in six or seven months, and camp is already shaping up around that time. Splitting workouts between the gym and his new home facility, handpicking partners, and getting back into the daily routine. After years of false starts and public distractions, Camp McGregor finally feels like it’s moving forward again.