Deen The Great Arrested for Attempted Robbery Months After Viral Altercation With Ex-UFC Fighter

Streamer and influencer boxer Deen The Great is once again going viral for all the wrong reasons. This time, however, the controversy is no longer internet drama or livestream chaos.

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According to TMZ, the influencer, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, on an alleged felony charge of “robbery/strongarm/attempt” after an incident involving a woman on a yacht in Miami.

The incident reportedly began during a livestream in which Deen was seen repeatedly asking a woman identified as Destiny Aleman to leave a yacht party he was hosting. Videos circulating online show the influencer grabbing her arm and ushering her off the boat before she pulls away and exits.

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At first glance, the footage looked like yet another chaotic streamer confrontation that would briefly trend online before disappearing. But, according to reports, things allegedly worsened after the cameras stopped rolling.

DeenTheGreat was arrested in Miami this morning on charges of attempted robbery pic.twitter.com/FfrERRyhZM— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 27, 2026

According to TMZ, Aleman later told authorities that Deen The Great got angry after she interacted with other guys on the yacht, which she claims broke the rules he supposedly set for her while onboard. Authorities say she accused the influencer of trying to grab her phone, leaving scratches on her arm during the altercation.

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The situation reportedly became serious enough for police to review additional security footage provided by the yacht owner. According to the report, the video shows Deen yelling at those around him to grab Aleman’s phone and stop her from recording him.

According to the report, investigators described a video of Aleman curled up on the ground, trying to prevent the phone from being taken before breaking free. At the moment, DeenTheGreat was reportedly being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, with his bond set at $2.5K.

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The arrest only adds to a long list of controversies involving the influencer boxer in 2026. Earlier this year, in February, the 25-year-old went viral after getting brutally slapped by powerlifter Larry Wheels during a livestream.

To make it worse, less than 24-hours later, he was knocked out by Tiki Ghosn, a former UFC fighter and the longtime manager of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, during another heated confrontation at a party hosted by Rampage.

Both incidents unfolded live on camera and quickly spread across social media, adding to the boxer’s reputation for wild interactions that spin out of control.

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But unlike other viral events that primarily resulted in humiliation and memes, this latest incident now includes criminal accusations, police reports, and a potentially far more severe legal struggle for the controversial influencer boxer. However, for now, he is pleading not guilty to the charges.

Deen The Great pleads not guilty after his arrest

Deen the Great is now officially defending the case in court after his yacht arrest went viral online. Following the controversy surrounding the alleged confrontation involving a woman onboard a yacht in Miami, the influencer boxer has finally pleaded not guilty to the attempted robbery charge against him.

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According to court records obtained by TMZ, Deen entered a written not-guilty plea after the arrest. The filing also wants a jury trial and that prosecutors turn over discovery evidence related to the case. His attorney, Richard Cooper, defended him publicly afterward, stating Deen has become a target for people trying to gain attention from his online fame.

“Mr. Shabazz has had a target on his back for some time now by people wishing to make a name for themselves off of his hard work,” he told TMZ. “The facts are incomplete so far, and we ask for patience.

“We expect the legal process—not social media commentary or clout-chasing—to determine the outcome.”

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Now, with the 25-year-old pleading not guilty, the situation has shifted from viral internet drama into a serious legal battle that could carry major consequences if things escalate further. And, considering how often livestream culture thrives on drama and viral moments, this could end up being one of the most significant examples of internet chaos spilling over into real-world legal trouble.