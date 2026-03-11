Demetrious Johnson Blasts UFC for Not Giving “Two S—Ts” About Hardcore Fans After $7.7B Paramount Deal

The UFC is entering the most lucrative era in its history. A $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount promises financial stability, bigger events, and a new wave of viewers. But according to former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, that growth may come with a trade-off: the promotion might no longer care much about the hardcore fans who helped build it in the first place.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson raised that concern during a recent episode of the MightyCast podcast with MMA analyst Luke Thomas. Reflecting on the direction of the company, the former UFC champion argued that the promotion is now focused on expanding its audience rather than catering to longtime followers of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have this new usher of fans who love the product. I mean, the gate was $8.3 million. I don’t know what the revenue… I don’t know, I think the revenue was $8.3 million. I think the attendance was like 19,000 fans.” Johnson said. “And I’m not sure what the Paramount Plus numbers did. And I always tell Michael, was like, they’re not worried about you as a fan, Michael. They don’t give two sh– about you. They’re not worried about me. They’re looking for that new era of audience that they’re trying to capture.”

“They’re not worried about the hardcore fans. Right? The hardcore fans are either going to move on, which I did when it came to WWE, and WWE continues to keep on selling out. And so for me, there’s this, you have to take the UFC for what it’s, what it’s worth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson didn’t present the idea as a conspiracy. Instead, he framed it as a business reality. Companies evolve, audiences change, and promotions chase growth wherever they can find it. In his view, the UFC is simply looking for the next wave of fans. And when it comes to matchmaking decisions, the former champion suggested the promotion has rarely built cards based on fan requests anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC’s recent events have sparked mixed reactions among fans and fighters alike. At UFC 326, the highly anticipated BMF title bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira was expected to produce fireworks. Instead, Oliveira leaned heavily on grappling control, neutralizing Holloway’s offense for five rounds.

Some fans were disappointed by the tactical approach, even though it was strategically effective. Moments like that highlight a long-standing divide in MMA: the difference between what hardcore fans appreciate and what casual viewers expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the promotion has been experimenting with presentation changes tied to the new Paramount partnership. That includes more cinematic face-offs during fight week, which some viewers have criticized for feeling overly staged compared to the spontaneous moments that traditionally define UFC events.

Max Holloway recently called the multiple pre-fight face-offs “absolutely ridiculous,” questioning why athletes need to square off several times before fight night. And the discontent with the direction the promotion is now taking has also reached the upcoming White House card!

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Brown questions the UFC’s White House card with fighters he’s “never even heard of”

When the promotion finally revealed the full six-fight lineup for Freedom 250 set to take place on June 14, reactions were mixed. Speaking on The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC veteran Matt Brown admitted that the announcement left him slightly underwhelmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Initially, when I first looked through the card, I was not impressed at all,” Brown shared. “It’s a good card. It truly is. My kind issue with the card, if my problems with this card mean anything, is they set the expectations high.

“On top of that, the bigger thing that kind of bothered me, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event that every UFC fighter on the roster wanted to fight at. I don’t think there’s a single person who’s like ‘I don’t want to fight at the White House, on this historic event.’ They’ve got guys I’ve never even heard of. I remember who they are when I kind of thought about it for a minute.”

That’s why some of the names on the card, like Kyle Daukaus and Aiemann Zahabi, surprised him. Brown questioned the inclusion of fighters who aren’t yet household names, wondering why bigger matchups weren’t prioritized when the stage itself guarantees attention. And if that’s the case, the White House card may prove Demetrious Johnson’s earlier point: the UFC doesn’t always need to build events around fan demands anymore, because the audience will likely watch anyway.