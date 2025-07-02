Demetrious Johnson Slams UFC After Joe Rogan’s WWE Move With Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Dana White had no problems when Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja decided to face off at the end of the co-main event at UFC 317. But his problems took shape when, in his absence, Paddy Pimblett was allowed inside the Octagon by Joe Rogan to face off against Ilia Topuria, as a lot of drama ensued. Having witnessed the incident while tuning into the PPV live, UFC legend Demetrious Johnson believes that calling the UFC a sport could be up for debate.

Even Demetrious Johnson did not seem to like that Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria faced off when it should have been the no.1 contender, Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian star, after missing out at UFC 311, did everything right when he was assigned to the backup fighter role for the main event of last weekend’s PPV. This has led many expert analysts, including Johnson, to claim that Tsarukyan should get his due. However, ‘Mighty Mouse’ also understands why the UFC could be pushing for the Pimblett vs Topuria fight.

There is an intense beef between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria, which has become one of the most interesting things among fans recently. So obviously that fight will sell pretty well. Demetrious Johnson claims that the approach is not different from what happens in pro wrestling, as he revealed that his wife and his father called it to resemble something that viewers would find in a WWE show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“UFC is not a sport. They get to dictate what they want to push the narrative of what the fans want to see. That’s not what a sport is dictated on,” Demetrious Johnson stated on his YouTube channel. “It’s funny because my dad and my wife, Destiny, were watching the fights like. ‘What the f—? It’s like WWE all over again.'”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haymakers (@haymakers) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Demetrious Johnson claims merit should always be the preference over popularity when it comes to handing out title shots. And guess what? Even fellow legend Chael Sonnen seems to agree as well. He believes Dana White should be giving Arman Tsarukyan the title shot next for a strategic reason. Here’s what he had to say.

Chael Sonnen and Demetrious Johnson agree on the next 155lbs title challenger

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria; a fight between them will certainly do good business for Dana White and Co. There’s even Justin Gaethje‘s name popping up after rumors claimed that he’s fighting ‘The Baddy’ at UFC 319. However, much like Demetrious Johnson, Chael Sonnen believes that the UFC should allow Arman Tsarukyan to close the chapter on his need for the title shot. This will help build Topuria in a new division while also keeping the option for the Pimblett and the Gaethje fight available separately, and it could very well become an even bigger fight as time goes on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Both guys [Gaethje and Pimblett] have very strong arguments. I just think we can do both. And Ilia is most certainly willing. The problem you run into is the bigger fight is Paddy ‘The Baddy,'” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “In many ways, you’re safe to do Paddy first, just to make you preserve that opportunity because Tsarukyan can come in, close the book on this whole damn thing. He’s good, bro.”

Well, Dana White has not announced anything or made any promises as to who Ilia Topuria will fight next. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming months, and if it will take a sporting route or if it takes a WWE route, as Demetrious Johnson stated. What do you think? Drop your comments below.