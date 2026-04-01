Demetrious Johnson Wishes Israel Adesanya Retires After UFC Seattle Loss

A fourth straight loss tends to force a conversation that fighters usually try to avoid. For Israel Adesanya, that moment may have arrived after UFC Seattle. The former two-time champion came into the main event looking sharp early, defending takedowns and controlling range like fans have seen from ‘The Last Stylebender’ for years. The blinding speed wasn’t there, sure, but his technique and skills were razor sharp as always.

But by the second round, things shifted. A broken nose, relentless pressure from Joe Pyfer, and eventually, the night ended with another stoppage. That makes his record 1–5 in his last six fights. Numbers like that don’t erase what he’s done with five title defenses in his first reign, reclaiming the belt, years at the top, and a striking style that reshaped the division. But they do raise a different question now. Is it time for him to walk away?

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That’s where Demetrious Johnson stepped in with a perspective that comes from someone who’s already walked away on his own terms. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Johnson didn’t hedge. He laid it out clearly and emotionally.

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“I’m not saying that now that he has money, the mindset has changed, but he’s fighting somebody else who’s trying to get to his level. So for me, I’m just like, you’ve done everything, just walk away from the sport,” Johnson said. “But I think that’s so hard for mixed martial or any professional athlete. And I think. For me, so when I see him fight, I’m like, God, you don’t need to f—- fight, right? And he’s still young, he’s only 36, but yeah, I was gutted. I would (retire), if I was him, I would.”

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That’s the core of his argument. Not that Israel Adesanya can’t compete, but that he doesn’t need to anymore. Johnson also said he initially believed Adesanya would still find a way to win and thought he looked solid early, especially defensively, but admitted he seemed a bit hesitant before things turned in the second round. Once the former champion’s nose was broken, Johnson said he was genuinely “gutted” watching it unfold.

The flyweight legend also pulled from his own experience. He explained that early in his career, motivation came from necessity. Fighting wasn’t just passion; it was survival. Making weight meant protecting every dollar. That mindset, he hinted, changes once financial security is no longer a factor.

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He was careful not to assume Adesanya has lost that edge, but used it as a way to highlight how priorities change, and how they can impact a fighter’s performance inside the cage. And that’s where this gets complicated. Because Israel Adesanya doesn’t see it the same way. Right after the fight, he made it clear he’s not stepping away anytime soon. However, it’s not just Demetrious Johnson who had a hard time seeing ‘The Last Stylebender’ crumble yet again inside the Octagon.

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Francis Ngannou is “heartbroken” over Israel Adesanya’s defeat at UFC Seattle

For Francis Ngannou, it hit on a much more personal level. Watching from the outside, the former UFC heavyweight champion saw the same start most fans did. Moments where it felt like the version of Adesanya that once dominated the division was still there. And that’s what made the ending harder to process.

“Watching Izzy’s fight last night, [I] was heartbroken,” Ngannou shared on Instagram. “It reminds you how ungrateful this sport is. Sometimes it’s good at you, sometimes no matter what you do, it lets you down… But man, sometimes we plan but God has other plans. I can only imagine how tough Izzy is to come back out of it. To rebound.”

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That word, “ungrateful” is the honest way to describe it. Because statistically, this isn’t a slow decline. It’s abrupt. Four straight losses. And in this fight, a clear swing. One round where Adesanya looked in control, followed by a second where Joe Pyfer flipped the fight on the ground and finished it.

And for Ngannou, there’s history attached to all of this. Not long ago, he, Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman were the “three kings” holding UFC gold as fighters representing Africa. Now, that era has completely shifted. Do you think Demetrious Johnson is right and Israel Adesanya should end his UFC career, or is there one last run left in ‘The Last Stylebender’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!