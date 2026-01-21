Derrick Lewis Forced to Apologize Over Public Mistake Ahead of UFC 324

Derrick Lewis is a kind of fighter who doesn’t really censor himself. He’ll crack jokes throughout fight week, say outrageous things on podcasts, and make people laugh even when he’s discussing violence. That’s one of the reasons fans adore ‘The Black Beast’: he exudes authenticity in a sport that sometimes feels scripted.

But sometimes that same straightforward honesty finds him in trouble, especially when the topic isn’t knockouts or trash talk, but recovery products and banned substances. And, with UFC 324 just around the corner, Derrick Lewis ended up stepping into a mess he clearly didn’t expect, forcing him to backtrack publicly before the headlines got worse.

Derrick Lewis clarifies his “peptides” comment and issues apology

The controversy began when ‘The Black Beast’ stated that he is in the best shape of his life ahead of his UFC 324 match against Waldo Cortes Acosta. He claimed to feel a significant improvement in recovery and movement, and casually talked about using “peptides,” even suggesting that they were provided by the UFC.

That’s the kind of word that makes people freeze. Because in combat sports, “peptides” is a no-go word, as many fans simply believe one’s talking about taking a banned substance that gives one the edge over his/her opponent. And while Derrick Lewis did not name a specific product, the backlash was quick, especially with examples like Mohammed Usman receiving a lengthy suspension for using BPC-157.

So, Derrick Lewis later released a clarification, emphasizing that he misspoke and that the products did not come straight from the UFC. According to him, the support came from REGNR8RX, a UFC partner, and he admitted he used the wrong phrasing while speaking too casually.

“All I was trying to communicate was that I have never felt better in my career, and products provided by REGNR8RX have made a major difference in my camp,” Lewis wrote in a statement. “I misspoke, probably because I know that REGNR8RX is a sponsor of the UFC and I know they work directly with many elite UFC fighters.”

Lewis also apologized and clarified that he was not suggesting that the UFC is giving fighters questionable substances. “I apologize for any confusion and trouble this may have caused, saying I received these products from the UFC, but that is not the case,” he added.

‘The Black Beast’ even mentioned that his team didn’t expect it to escalate — because his coach, Justin Adams, clarified right away that they were REGNR8RX products. Now that Lewis has completed the cleanup, the focus can move back to what he does best: show up on fight night, swing bombs, and try to add another heavyweight to his highlight reel.

And if anyone needs further proof of this peptide talk being just an accident, a UFC exec has come forward to speak out on the misspoken comment.

Jeff Novitzky backs Derrick Lewis’ claims

The funny part is that the UFC stepped in before Derrick Lewis had a chance to clean it up himself. His peptide claim spread quickly, and it was the kind of wording that could’ve turned into a disaster — not because Lewis is a cheater, but because the internet doesn’t care about nuance when the headline is piping hot.

So, before the narrative took off, Jeff Novitzky jumped in and shut the door on it. “UFC did not provide Derrick Lewis with peptides,” Novitzky stated on X. He emphasized that peptides are prohibited by UFC and commission guidelines, and ‘The Black Beast’ just did not know how to describe what he was taking.

Novitzky explained that Derrick Lewis was talking about injectable compounds that have been third-party tested and certified as allowed at all times. He even linked TruShield Certified to back it up, thereby reminding fans that this wasn’t a doping story but a phrasing problem.

Lewis used the wrong word, the internet ran with it, and Jeff Novitzky slammed the brakes. The only thing left is Derrick Lewis doing what he always does on fight night: try to take someone’s head off.