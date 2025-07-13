Derrick Lewis Fulfils Wild Celebration Promise After UFC Nashville Win, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Derrick Lewis said he’d bring the party to Nashville, and he did just that, and then some! The UFC’s all-time knockout king delivered another explosive finish at Bridgestone Arena, stopping Tallison Teixeira in classic ‘Black Beast’ fashion. But it wasn’t just the KO that had fans losing their minds; it was everything that came after.

It started with a scare. The Brazilian clipped Lewis early, and for a moment, it looked like ‘The Black Beast’ was in trouble. Holding his eye and stumbling backward, he looked dazed, but just seconds later, he answered with thunder. A short hook sent Teixeira crashing to the canvas, and Lewis swarmed to close out the show with vicious shots against the cage as his opponent tried to regain his feet.

The fight ended in controversy for some, with fans debating whether the stoppage came too early. But Lewis didn’t care. Once his hand was raised, the 40-year-old unleashed what might be the wildest celebration in UFC history.

First came his signature chest-thumping. Then came the arrows, yes, like Israel Adesanya’s infamous bow shots towards Alex Pereira. Then, in a true Lewis twist, he took off his shorts, pointed to his opponent’s corner, and pretended to urinate on the cage side. And just when fans thought it was over, he claimed he got a post-fight call from U.S. President Donald Trump, but not before ‘mooning’ the audience at the Bridgestone Arena!

It was chaotic, hilarious, and exactly what fans have come to expect from the heavyweight knockout artist. Before the fight, Lewis teased in an interview with ‘The Tennessean’, “I want to check out the country bars out there, the country music. I’m bringing cowboy boots, hat, and stuff like that. I’m prepared for a great celebration after this fight. I’m planning on everything going great with this fight, and there’s going to be a good celebration afterwards.”

At 40 years old, Lewis still has the power, presence, and personality to own a UFC main event. He’s now won three of his last four, and with 24 finishes across his career, including 16 in the UFC, he remains the most dangerous man to ever fight at heavyweight. Naturally, fans had a field day with the whole thing. Here’s a look at what they had to say!

Derrick Lewis unleashes his wildest celebration yet as fans left in splits after UFC Nashville

One fan wrote, “BRO AM I TRIPPING OR DID DERRICK LEWIS JUST FAKE THE EYE INJURY LMFAOOO GOTEMMMM” They were reacting to the wild sequence where Derrick Lewis pretended to be hurt, only to seemingly bait Tallison Teixeira into a firefight that ended in disaster for the Brazilian. And it’s not the first time he has done it as he looked to be hurt to the body in his fight against Junior dos Santos before rearing up and uncorking a thunderous right hand!

Another fan said, “B— stoppage, but I’d pay anything to see that celebration! Derrick Lewis is a king!” Even fans questioning the quick stoppage had to admit, Lewis stole the show the moment he started celebrating!

One user posted, “LMAO, Derrick Lewis doing like every single Izzy celebration known to MAN.” From bow-and-arrow shots to c**tch chops, Lewis seemed to be channeling Israel Adesanya’s greatest hits, all packed into one wild post-fight moment.

Someone else wrote, “Derrick Lewis is still that guy!!” Despite being in the game for over a decade and hitting 40, Lewis proved he’s still a force of nature in the cage and a fan favorite outside of it.

Another added, “Derrick Lewis, koed ol boy, shot arrows, told him to suck it, then p— on his opponents corner lol” It was a highlight reel moment that fans won’t forget. The punchline? Derrick Lewis never misses an opportunity to entertain, even at someone else’s expense.

And finally, one fan wrote, “dc what happens after this. Derrick Lewis is a hall of famer.” That sentiment echoed across the internet. With a knockout record, iconic moments, and unforgettable interviews, Derrick Lewis has carved out a legacy that’s bound for the UFC Hall of Fame.

Ultimately, ‘The Black Beast’ may not have needed a full round to finish the fight, but he delivered a main event memory that will last far longer. From fake eye pokes to presidential phone calls, his post-fight antics reminded everyone why he remains one of the most beloved and unpredictable figures in MMA!