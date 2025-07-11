Derrick Lewis Makes Record Cut at UFC Nashville Weigh-Ins to Protect Win Streak Against Tallison Teixeira

Fan favorite heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis never fails to make people smile, either intentionally or unintentionally, when he gets hold of a microphone. He’s got many famous quotes, with one of them being “my b—- was hot.” But ahead of his headlining fight at UFC Nashville against Tallison Teixeira, ‘The Black Beast’, instead of making people laugh, he impressed the fans after a record weight cut.

Derrick Lewis is a pretty big heavyweight fighter. Past reports reveal that the former title contender walks around 275-290 pounds, so cutting weight can really be tough for him. However, he has always been able to make it to the heavyweight limit and has weighed in at around 264-265 pounds for most fights. But for the Nashville fight, Lewis went a little harder with his weight-cutting process.

The weigh-in results have come out ahead of the Fight Night card. When it comes to the headliner, the fight is officially on as Derrick Lewis really shocked the world and the fans on social media. The 39-year-old weighed in at 261 pounds, just a couple of pounds more than his opponent, Tallison Texeira, who weighed in at 259 pounds.

What’s interesting is the lightest Derrick Lewis has weighed in since his debut fight in 2014, when he weighed in at 256 pounds. While he never got back to that weight again, getting to 261 pounds is a pretty big achievement. The last Lewis weighed around this region when he fought in 2021 against Ilia Latifi, weighing at 261.5 pounds. This is pretty impressive stuff from the former title contender as he’s the lightest he’s been in the last eleven years.

Well, Dana White would also be impressed to see Derrick Lewis make such a record weight cut, as he’d look to continue his winning ways this weekend. However, he might have a hefty task ahead of him. That’s because the oddsmakers aren’t really favoring ‘The Black Beast’ against Tallison Teixeira. Let’s take a look at that front.

Derrick Lewis is the underdog against Tallison Texeira

The oddsmakers, ahead of UFC Nashville, believe that Tallison Teixeira has a 62-73 percent chance of beating Derrick Lewis, who appears to have around a 27-32 percent chance of beating the Brazilian. While Teixeira is the -285 favorite, ‘The Black Beast’ will be heading into the fight as the +230 underdog. Well, some might find it strange that a KO artist like Lewis is the underdog, given that he’s got a wealth of experience, but there are a few reasons why the oddsmakers sided with Teixeira.

There is a popular notion that fighting is a young man’s game. That’s pretty much what most of the opponents Jon Jones faced got to know as they were older than him. Similarly, Tallison Texeira is 25 years old, which means that he and Derrick Lewis share a 14-year age gap. Not only that, but the Brazilian is also an undefeated fighter with a hundred percent finishing rate. So, there’s no doubt that he’s the pick as the favorite.

via Imago February 12, 2022, Houston, Texas, Houston, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 12: Derrick Lewis prepares to fight Tai Tuivasa in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220212_zsa_p175_157 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Nevertheless, MMA is a crazy sport, and anything can happen in any fight. Derrick Lewis, meanwhile, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and while Tallison Teixeira will have a lot of time to get back to the title scene if he loses, the same cannot be said for 'The Black Beast'. Hence, the onus is on Lewis to make the most of this fight.