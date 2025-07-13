Derrick Lewis Misses UFC Bonus as Fans Cite “Awful” Stoppage, Massive Payouts

Derrick Lewis did everything fans expected of him at UFC Nashville: he arrived leaner, came out aggressive, and flattened the undefeated Tallison Teixeira in under a minute. It was the type of high-impact main event moment that typically results in a Performance of the Night bonus. However, when Dana White revealed the post-fight bonuses, Lewis’ name was nowhere to be found.

Instead, the honors went to Fatima Kline, Valter Walker, and the fight between Morgan Charriere and Nate Landwehr. For many, this was a surprise. Lewis’s knockout made headlines not only because of its name but also because of how it was executed.

A highlight-reel conclusion, a presidential phone call, and a rowdy crowd reaction should have earned some attention. According to fans, there may have been one obvious reason for the snub: the nature of the stoppage itself. “Nothing for Lewis, probably due to the awful stoppage his win contained,” a user wrote. Another repeated the sentiment: “Must be cuz of the poor stoppage.”

Others, however, were unconcerned, as Lewis probably wasn’t too concerned either. Why? Because the UFC veteran is already loaded! “I don’t think you understand how much money he makes, lol,” one fan wrote. “There’s a reason they have to main event him every time now.” Another person added, “One of those famous locker room bonuses probably.”

True, Lewis has a lengthy history with the UFC and is one of the only fighters whose popularity is consistent enough to fill arenas. Missing a performance incentive is unlikely to have the same financial impact as it would for others. There were even a few who took the bonus decision in stride, pointing out that fighters on the prelims may require it more.

“In fairness, Lewis has earned plenty. The prelim people need it more.” This perspective presented Dana White’s decision not as a snub, but as a transfer of incentives to developing talent who do not yet have Lewis’s superstar status or contract privileges. And to be fair, they did deliver some awesome performances.

UFC Nashville prelims shine over Derrick Lewis’ main event

While Lewis’ TKO victory over an unbeaten prospect generated interest, the bonus winners came earlier in the night, and they thoroughly deserved it. The prelims did more than just set the tone; they raised the bar.

Fatima Kline opened the evening with a late third-round headkick knockout of Melissa Martinez, just as it appeared the bout was going to the scorecards. The finish was crisp, explosive, and well-timed. Moments like that, when a fighter turns a fight on its head, capture the UFC’s attention, and Kline made sure hers couldn’t be overlooked.

Valter Walker, Johnny Walker’s younger brother, extended his insane submission run by heel-hooking Kennedy Nzechukwu in just 54 seconds. That’s three heel hook victories in a row, a UFC first. He’s quietly becoming a menace in the heavyweight division, utilizing a grappling tool that most big men lack.

Then came Morgan Charriere, who stunned Nate Landwehr’s home crowd with a 27-second flurry to open Round 3. The moment was electrifying, fast, brutal, and decisive. All three performances featured crisp, highlight-reel finishes. In that sense, Dana White’s bonus picks did not overlook Lewis; they simply went where the most undeniable moments happened.