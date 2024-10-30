Derrick Lewis Net Worth in 2024, Career Earnings, Endorsements, and More: How Much Has the UFC Heavyweight Earned?

Derrick Lewis aka ‘The Black Beast’ is a UFC heavyweight stalwart and boasts a formidable record of 28-12-0. He is a true veteran of the sport and the former heavyweight title challenger has repeatedly proved his mettle since debuting in the promotion back in 2014.

At 39 years old, Lewis is still pushing hard as a fighter, demonstrating an unwavering hustle throughout his career. His story is truly remarkable, having escaped the confines of poverty in New Orleans and evaded a path that could have led to incarceration. Through sheer grit and determination, he has overcome countless obstacles to become a star in the UFC.

With stardom inevitably comes fortune, and Lewis has amassed significant earnings since his humble beginnings. Let’s take a closer look at his current net worth and the financial milestones he has achieved over the years.

What is Derrick Lewis’s net worth in 2024?

Born on February 7, 1985, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis currently competes in the heavyweight division of the UFC. His journey has been marked by substantial hardships, including street fights and a five-year prison sentence, from which he was paroled after serving three and a half years. His introduction to combat sports came through street fights, offering a brutal but invaluable education in toughness.

Everything changed when Lewis’s family relocated to Houston, Texas, allowing him to escape the scrappy streets for a proper training environment. He began his mixed martial arts journey by training in boxing under the legendary George Foreman. A friend introduced him to MMA, and Lewis quickly made a name for himself with a 4-1 amateur record.

In 2010, he signed with Bellator, marking the beginning of his professional career. Lewis went on to capture his first world championship at Legacy FC, solidifying his status as a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts.

via Imago February 12, 2022, Houston, Texas, Houston, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 12: Derrick Lewis prepares to fight Tai Tuivasa in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220212_zsa_p175_157 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Now that is quite a journey! However, what did this hard work pay him? Hold on to your breath because he has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2024 and the majority of his wealth comes from the tenure inside the octagon.

Additionally, since he has learned life the hard way, Lewis has a lot of other endorsements and sponsorships that help him earn a tremendous fortune. But before we get into his entrepreneurial endeavors, let’s take a look at his UFC payouts over the years.

How much money does Derrick Lewis make? Top UFC payouts

Derrick Lewis earned a base salary of $300,000 for his recent fight against Rogério de Lima at UFC 291. He took home a total of $465,000 which includes a base payment of $300,000 and a win bonus of $100,000. There were also sponsorships worth $15,000, and a bonus worth $50,000. Lewis made his UFC debut in 2014 and has since shared the octagon with some of the sport’s most respected veterans, including Daniel Cormier, Mark Hunt, and Junior dos Santos.

Known for his incredible knockout power and striking ability, Lewis has carved out a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the heavyweight division. A pivotal moment in his career came during his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265, where he competed for the interim heavyweight title. Although he lost the fight, he was reportedly paid around $432,000 according to MMA Salary’s estimate. Additionally, ‘The Black Beast’ also faced top contenders Serghei Spivac and Jailton Almeida in UFC Fight Night events.

As for the fight against Spivac, Lewis reportedly took home over $550,000 while approximately making $720,000 in his bout against Almeida according to BetMGM. Notably, Lewis received his biggest paycheck when he fought Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 for the undisputed gold, earning over half a million dollars, underscoring his status as a marquee attraction in the heavyweight landscape. Each fight adds to his legacy, and fans eagerly anticipate what he will achieve next.

Derrick Lewis and his endorsements

Lewis decided to sign a deal with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in 2018 which turned out to be a wise move. The famous fast food chain made a special announcement following his UFC 230 bout. The announcement was that if ‘The Black Beast’ won this fight then they would offer free meals to everyone between 2 pm to 4 pm. However, the real winner would be Lewis as he would get free food for life from that particular outlet.

He even shared his strategy for finance with ESPN and said, “The way this money is coming in now? I sure am!” he said. “I ain’t trying to be the best fighter in the world. Forget all of that. I don’t care. I’m trying to get that check.”

Derrick Lewis is very strategic with his finances, focusing on saving and investing while ensuring he provides for his family. Having grown up in challenging conditions, he’s learned his lessons from the past that inform his present decisions. Despite his careful approach to money, he also enjoys some luxuries, including a stunning Lamborghini Huracan.

The man he is today reflects the resilience and strength forged through his hardships. Now standing proud with a solid legacy, he is poised to add to it by facing Jhonata Diniz at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi. Are you ready to witness him in action and see if he can continue to dominate in the octagon?