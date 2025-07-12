Derrick Lewis’ Record Weight Cut Marred by AI Allegations as UFC Fans in Disbelief

Derrick Lewis has surprised fans once again, but this time not with a knockout. Ahead of UFC Nashville, ‘The Black Beast’ showed a noticeably slimmer physique, weighing in at 261 pounds, his lightest since 2014. For a fighter who typically cuts down just to meet the 266 lb heavyweight limit, the transformation has surely caught the attention of the MMA community, as well as questioning reality itself.

It’s a significant move ahead of a big fight. Lewis will headline UFC Nashville against Tallison Teixeira, a 25-year-old Brazilian superstar. The two heavyweights, who weigh a combined 520 pounds, will bring not only size but also strength and momentum to the Bridgestone Arena.

Teixeira, who is undefeated at 8-0, has defeated every opponent he has faced so far, while Lewis is looking for his first back-to-back wins since 2021. With the division hungry for new stars and old legends still clinging on, the stakes could not be higher.

But what makes this fight much more interesting is Lewis’ physical and mental transformation. Since his flying knee knockout of Rodrigo Nascimento in May 2024, the 40-year-old has discreetly transformed his body, and perhaps his goals as well.

“It would be nice to fight Tom Aspinall before I retire,” Lewis said in a recent interview. “I have a couple of fights left on my contract… Let him know I need to fight Tom Aspinall for the belt.” It’s a bold callout to the new heavyweight champion, but thanks to improved conditioning and his unique power, ‘The Black Beast’ could be preparing for one final drive to the top.

While Teixeira is considered the favorite by many, Derrick Lewis is a seasoned veteran who has built a career out of defying odds. He holds the UFC record for the most knockouts (15), having defeated Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, and even Francis Ngannou, who hesitated in fear of Lewis’ raw striking power. However, with five losses in his last eight, consistency has been a missing factor.

This fight is more than just a comeback; it will determine whether Lewis still has what it takes to be relevant in a changing heavyweight scene. Looking at his physique, it seems like ‘The Black Beast’ is all geared up for it. But if you ask the fans, they’re not so sure about it.

MMA fans question the reality of Derrick Lewis’ transformation

After years of being the biggest guy on the card, Derrick Lewis’ new slimmed-down look has sparked a heated controversy in the MMA community. For some, the clips from the weigh-ins were too bizarre to be true. As a result, it didn’t take time for the fans to call it nothing else but a work of artificial intelligence.

“No way, this is not AI,” one fan commented, while another went right to the point: “Dawg, delete this. This is AI 😂.” The comments didn’t stop there—more suspicion poured in with “Is this AI?” and “What’s the point in using AI?” indicating that many really questioned whether the clips were even real.

Others were more surprised than suspicious. These fans couldn’t believe the transformation, but they accepted it. “That’s him, fr?” one wrote in amazement. Someone else commented, “Wow, I’ve never seen him in shape like this!” Another fan echoed the same sentiment when they wrote, “Damn… looks handsome and hot 🔥.”

The reactions were not solely based on shock. For longtime Derrick Lewis fans, this was a completely new sight. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Lewis slim,” one fan wrote, as if the visuals didn’t quite compute after a decade of the same look. Despite all of the attention his new body has received, a third group of fans dismissed it completely.

But why? Well, it was not because they didn’t believe it, but because they didn’t think it would matter at all. “Not gonna matter. He’s still gona gas unless he finds the off button in the 1st round,” one person commented, referring to Lewis’ cardio. Another added, “Derrick will go to bed in the first round 😂.”

A third kept it short and brutal: “Still gonna gas out by the end of 1st.” Whether it’s true or not, whether he’s skinny or stocky, many fans continue to see ‘The Black Beast’ through the lens of his past, and that’s the version they want to see in the Octagon.