Despite Apologizing, Sean O’Malley Gets Trolled by Fans After Gut-Wrenching Loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

“When I was at the UFC office, I told them, ‘I’m tired of being disrespected—let’s make this fight happen.’” Merab Dvalishvili told ESPN, explaining why he was determined to take the rematch with Sean O’Malley. ‘The Machine’ was on a mission to everyone who doubted that his last win at UFC 306 over ‘Suga’ was decisive enough. The Georgian silenced his critics by securing his first submission victory since 2017 at UFC 316 rematch.

There were plenty of promises from O’Malley’s camp that he was 70% better than last time. Without any recurring injuries, he was expected to handle Merab’s wrestling threat. But the reigning champ looked noticeably sharper throughout the fight—a more evolved version of himself. Even on the feet, he appeared comfortable, and his grappling and cardio were on full display.

Although Sean O’Malley looked solid with his counters and timing, he couldn’t crack Merab’s chin and ultimately succumbed to the relentless pressure and takedown attempts from Lord Merab. It was definitely a monumental loss that will take some time for him to regroup from—considering that this was his first submission loss.

It seems the recovery process has begun, as the former bantamweight champ addressed his fans from home. Home of Fight shared a video on X where O’Malley said, “We’re back home. Appreciate you all. Sorry, we didn’t get the job done. We’ll be back.”

‘Suga’ gave it everything he had to bring the 135-pound belt back to his fans. He showcased solid takedown defense and flashes of his signature striking, especially in the first two rounds. But in the end, all he could offer was a heartfelt apology. As genuine as it was, fans didn’t hold back. From career-ending jokes to shots at his lifestyle choices, the internet came down hard. So, let’s take a look at what they’ve been saying.

MMA Fans troll Sean O’Malley over his monumental loss against Merab Dvalishvili

“Bro is done.” That’s the sentiment shared by many fans after O’Malley’s loss, with some feeling there’s no comeback left for him. One user even advised the former champ, “Time to move up—you’re never beating Merab.” It’s an interesting idea, but the featherweight division is a whole different beast, with Alexander Volkanovski as champ and fighters like Jean Silva among the top contenders. So, it would be a tough road.

The trolling didn’t stop there. One user wrote, “He looks like he got hit by a truck—who said Merab does no damage?” It’s true—Merab showed his striking has improved significantly and even traded punches with O’Malley in the pocket for a moment. Another comment added, “Merab was piecing him up on the feet too,” which made his takedowns all the more effective.

Another fan offered Sean some solid advice that could change his approach to MMA. Referencing the great Dagestani juggernaut Islam Makhachev’s iconic line, the user wrote, “I think it’s time to send O’Malley to Dagestan for a couple of years and forget about it.” But with his rival Umar Nurmagomedov also from Dagestan, it might be tough for them to share their secrets with ‘Suga’.

Sean O’Malley also looked a bit different with his hair dyed black and a new entrance music. After the loss, fans quickly called him out for the visual change. One user wrote, “Guess it’s back to IG and dying your hair pink.” Another aimed at his coach, Tim Welch, saying, “He’s gonna have to choose his next fight carefully—there are a lot of holes in his game. Too many friends involved.” Maybe Song Yadong would be the perfect next challenge for him.

These are just a few of the fiery reactions from the ocean of backlash we’ve picked out for you. As Sean O’Malley prepares to recover and get back to fighting, what do you think his road ahead looks like? Share your thoughts in the comments.