Despite Dana White’s Cold Shoulder, Jon Jones Faithfully Commits to UFC for the White House Fight

Once a prized favorite of UFC President Dana White, Jon Jones now finds himself on the outside looking in. The former heavyweight champion’s hopes of headlining next year’s historic UFC White House card have taken a major hit after White dismissed the idea outright during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference — despite having previously hyped the event as the “baddest card ever.”

When asked about Jon Jones’ potential involvement, Dana White didn’t mince words. He made it clear he won’t put the UFC White House event at “risk” by bringing in Jones, whose credibility has become one of the sport’s most hotly debated issues. And White’s caution isn’t unfounded. However, ‘Bones’ didn’t take those remarks lightly, responding with a lengthy message aimed directly at Dana White. Let’s take a look.

Jon Jones pushes for July 4th return, unfazed by Dana White’s lack of support

Just last month, Jones walked away from the division without settling the score in a unification bout against then-interim champion Tom Aspinall, a move that sparked widespread backlash throughout the MMA community. That decision not only left the interim title in limbo for a record-breaking stretch but also clashed directly with White’s earlier public guarantee that Jones would “100%” fight Aspinall. The fallout put a rare dent in White’s credibility—something he’s long taken pride in protecting.

And now, with the UFC’s biggest-ever event just less than a year away, Jon Jones finds himself on the sidelines—despite his eagerness to return. But after hearing White’s remarks, Jones didn’t stay silent. Taking to X, he released a heartfelt statement, voicing his disappointment while reaffirming his commitment to the sport:

“I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next. In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a “why” that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!”

Jon Jones continued, “The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.” ”Bones’ added, “So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”

Not so long ago, on July 3, following Donald Trump’s announcement of the UFC White House card set for July 4, 2026, at the Iowa Fairgrounds, Jones ended his retirement and made it clear he wanted in on what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

UFC veteran fuels dream White House card with Jon Jones in the mix

No matter what UFC CEO Dana White thinks, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes the UFC’s onetime White House event simply won’t be complete without the sport’s biggest icons — Jon Jones and Conor McGregor. For Bisping, next year’s card demands star power, and no one delivers that like Jones and McGregor.

Bisping said that even while rising stars like Ilia Topuria are making waves, they can’t compare to the kind of excitement that Jon Jones and McGregor bring to a historic stage like this. Their personal ties to President Donald Trump. Bisping talked about his ideal fight on his YouTube channel, but he also said that both fighters not being active could be a problem. Bisping was very clear about what he wanted in a fight:

“If there’s one fight, and there’s one location that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for, we just might get to see the greatest heavyweight fight of all time, if that is, Tom only just scrapes by Ciryl Gane. I think Jones would come out of retirement, and that would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. England vs. U.S.A. all over again.”

