Despite Jon Jones Retirement Claim, UFC Insider Contradicts Tom Aspinall’s Fight Update

Last month, as speculation intensified around the highly anticipated fight between Jon Jones and interim champ Tom Aspinall, uncertainty loomed over whether the title unification bout would actually take place. Amid the buzz, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen stirred things up with a bold claim, hinting that the “super-fight” was already a done deal, reportedly set for Madison Square Garden in November.

“I always thought they were going to go back to New York…fight is done though…that fight is agreed, all the way down to the date,” Uncle Sonnen said, suggesting that ‘Bones’ next, and possibly final, fight would land at the UFC’s iconic annual event at MSG. And why not? Over the past few years, Madison Square Garden has been the stage for some of the UFC’s biggest heavyweight showdowns. Originally, UFC 295 was to feature Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2023.

But Jon Jones’s injury derailed those plans, removing him from the card. In his absence, the event pivoted to an interim title bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. The following year, UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden featured ‘Bones’ long-awaited return and first title defense against Miocic, solidifying the venue as a cornerstone of Jones’ late career. With MSG’s proven success hosting marquee matchups and its fall calendar timing, Chael Sonnen’s prediction didn’t seem far-fetched.

However, this week, Tom Aspinall put the rumors to rest. On Good Guy / Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, he clearly stated, “Jon is retired.” The mood lightened when co-host Daniel Cormier teased Sonnen about his earlier claim, right in front of the Brit, who remained steadfast in his assertion about Jon Jones’ retirement. Undaunted, Chael stood by his original prediction, saying, “I thought they were going to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.”

Interestingly, Jon Jones recently hinted at a rumored “agreement” between himself, Tom Aspinall, and the promotion, which seems to point toward a showdown at the November MSG event. Although the fight is still six months away, the timing aligns perfectly with ‘Bones’ previously stated need for extra preparation.

In March, veteran journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Jon Jones had requested at least six months to prepare for a fight with the Englishman, which would conclude perfectly in November.

Tom Aspinall hinted at a new opponent after Jon Jones retired

“I want to say God bless him moving forward in what he does with his life and career.” UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall acknowledged yesterday that Jon Jones is retired. He echoed the champion’s earlier statements. ‘Bones’ confirmed it to fans. He wrote, “I told the UFC my plans a long time ago,” hinting at his retirement. The declaration prompted a response from the Brit. He recently broke Renan Barão’s bantamweight record by holding the interim title for over 534 days.

Tom Aspinall hasn’t fought since UFC 304 last July. He now sees himself as the true champion. Yesterday, Aspinall spoke with MMA veterans Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. He reiterated that Jon Jones has “retired” from the sport. He also hinted at moving on to a new opponent. He branded himself the “active champion” and stated:

“Guys, why are we still talking about Jon? He’s retired. He’s done,” Aspinall said on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast. “I said a long time ago, ‘I’m gonna retire Jon without even fighting him.’ That’s what’s happened. You guys are gonna see really soon. This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement. People are literally forgetting that heavyweights exist. Nobody has fought for so long, this is crazy. We’ve got a guy holding it up.”

With numerous twists and changing stances from Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, the future of the UFC heavyweight division remains uncertain and unresolved. Do you think it will be settled soon?