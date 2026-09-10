Despite Owning 9 Houses, Bobby Green Confirms He’s Homeless Amid Former Partner’s Health Struggle

UFC veteran Bobby ‘King’ Green is dealing with a double wave of adversity right now. The lightweight star owns nine houses, yet somehow, he’s living out of his car. Yes, you read that right. The 40-year-old has plenty of property to his name, but after opening his homes to friends and going through a recent breakup, Green currently has nowhere to actually call home. And as if that weren’t enough, his longtime friend, former partner, and the mother of one of his children, Amy, is battling a serious health crisis.

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Talking about his unusual living situation during a recent Kick stream, King Green opened up about a side of his life that fans rarely get to see. The veteran has spent years building a career by fighting some of the toughest men in the UFC, but right now, his biggest challenge is to figure out where he’ll sleep next.

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“I’ve been living in my car. I got like nine houses, but I’m f—-ng homeless right now,” Green said. “All my homies live in all of my homes and s–t, so I’m f—-ng living out of my car as we speak. It’s crazy, you know?

“It’s just a part of life, bro. And I just want to show people real life. I deal with s–t like this all the time.”

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That kind of honesty is hardly surprising coming from King Green. The 40-year-old has never been the cookie-cutter UFC personality, whether it’s the way he talks, the way he lives, or the way he approaches his fights. And inside the Octagon, that unconventional approach has continued to pay off. Green is currently riding one of the best runs of his recent career, having picked up four straight victories.

But outside the cage, however, his willingness to help the people around him appears to have created a very different situation. King Green has allowed friends to stay in his properties, while his relationship recently came to an end. The result is an almost bizarre contradiction: despite owning multiple homes, the UFC veteran currently finds himself sleeping in his car as he prepares for his next fight.

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Imago February 28, 2026, Mexico D.F, Cdmx, Mexico: DANIEL ZELLHUBER and KING GREEN fight in a 3-round Lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Mexico at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Mexico D.F Mexico – ZUMAs346 20260228_zsp_s346_226 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

“I had a girlfriend at the time, so I was staying with my girlfriend… then we broke up a couple days ago,” he continued. “So, I’ll find a spot after this fight. I’ll figure something out.”

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Unfortunately for Green, this isn’t the first time his generosity has left him dealing with an unexpected setback. Earlier this year in May, the UFC lightweight revealed that an ex-girlfriend had reached out to him with some heartbreaking news. She claimed that a family member had passed away and that she needed immediate financial assistance.

The 40-year-old decided to help. He gave her money and even allowed her to stay at his new house. But when the UFC veteran left for training, he made another discovery upon returning home. His jewelry box was missing its contents, with Green claiming that jewelry worth around $300,000 had been taken.

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While there’s no public record indicating that the UFC veteran filed an official police report, the incident is another example of how Green’s willingness to help those close to him has sometimes come at a high personal cost. And now, with his living situation unsettled, he has something far more serious weighing on him.

King Green faces a bigger battle outside the Octagon

Only yesterday, the lightweight star was seen openly breaking down in the gym after receiving heartbreaking news about Amy, his former partner and the mother of one of his children, who has reportedly been diagnosed with leukemia.

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“Bobby Green breaks down crying in the gym after hearing heartbreaking news about his baby mother,” an account sharing clips from Kick wrote alongside footage of the moment.

Green had been livestreaming from the gym while training alongside Barboza Jr. and several others when the emotions suddenly became too much for him. As he prepared to start training, the lightweight contender broke down in tears, visibly overwhelmed by what he had just learned.

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Barboza Jr. didn’t hesitate. The former world champion boxer immediately wrapped his arms around Green and stayed with him as the UFC veteran tried to process the heartbreaking news.

There is still limited public information about what Green and his family are going through. However, Green later addressed the situation himself, revealing that Amy has reportedly been diagnosed with leukemia and is currently fighting the disease in the hospital.

The UFC lightweight also revealed just how deep their connection runs. Amy has reportedly been part of Green’s life for roughly two decades, making the news even more difficult for him and his family. Despite no longer being together as a couple, Green has described her as his “best friend,” underscoring the bond they continue to share as co-parents and longtime companions.

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King Green eventually took to Instagram to share an emotional message alongside a photo of himself with a woman and child.

“Amy, I love you so much. Thank you for giving me a family. Keep fighting. I don’t know what I will do without you,” Green wrote.

Amy’s leukemia diagnosis adds another gut punch to what has already been an incredibly difficult stretch for King Green. The veteran has never shied away from discussing his complicated family life, including having four children with three different mothers. But his latest messages make it clear that Amy’s health battle has affected him on a much deeper level.

And perhaps the hardest part is the timing. Green is already dealing with an uncertain living situation and the emotional weight of his former partner’s illness, yet he still has to put all of that aside and step into the Octagon.

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The veteran is gearing up for another big test inside the Octagon, where he’s set to face young South American prospect Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332. A win could be huge for the 40-year-old, potentially putting him back on the radar for the UFC lightweight rankings and giving his recent four-fight winning streak even more momentum.

The 38-17 fighter hasn’t been ranked since his submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304, but four straight wins have completely changed the conversation. And his latest one was arguably the biggest statement yet.

King Green blitzed Terrance McKinney with some serious punches in the opening round, picked up a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 329 in July, and reminded everyone that at 40, he’s still very much a problem at lightweight.

Now, though, the fight represents much more than another opportunity to add a win to his record.

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Green will have to walk into the Octagon carrying an enormous amount of emotion while his personal life remains in turmoil. He may not even have a permanent home waiting for him afterward, but with Amy fighting for her health and his own career still moving forward, King Green has plenty more than a UFC fight on his mind.