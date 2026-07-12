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Did Conor McGregor Break His Leg at UFC 329? Bizarre Injury Ends Main Event in 69 Seconds

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 12, 2026 | 12:13 AM EDT

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Did Conor McGregor Break His Leg at UFC 329? Bizarre Injury Ends Main Event in 69 Seconds

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 12, 2026 | 12:13 AM EDT

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After a massive build-up, Conor McGregor made his walk at UFC 329 and entered the Octagon in his iconic McGregor strut. Fans had packed the T-Mobile Arena to see the Irishman back in action for the first time in five years. However, all the hype, anticipation, and promotion surrounding ‘The Notorious’ ended in heartbreaking disappointment.

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Which leg did Conor McGregor break?

As the fight got underway, McGregor immediately came forward with a flying roundhouse kick. However, in the excitement of the kick, the former two-division champion landed on his right leg entirely and supposedly blew out his right knee and fell to the canvas. Holloway quickly got on top and unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes. Eventually, the Hawaiian allowed the Irishman back to his feet to continue the action, but McGregor slipped once again while attempting to throw another kick.

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The former two-division champion looked eager to resume the action. However, it quickly became clear that he had suffered some sort of injury based on the way he was moving. After Holloway pointed it out, referee Mike Beltran also decided to step in. He called off the bout in just 69 seconds of the very first round.

On the broadcast, Jon Anik exclaimed from the commentary booth, “He shattered his leg!” Moments later, Joe Rogan said, “He blew his right knee out.” Replays later showed that McGregor had, in fact, injured his knee.

During the post-fight show, the replays offered a clearer look at the sequence, with Joe Rogan suggesting that Conor McGregor, in all likelihood, tore his “ACL” on the “first move” he attempted against Holloway.

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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