Did Duke Roufus Train CM Punk? All About WWE Star’s Tribute to Late MMA Coach

It’s rare for a fighter to find a coach they truly connect with—but WWE star and former UFC fighter CM Punk was one of the fortunate few to experience that bond with the legendary Duke Roufus. A celebrated kickboxer, MMA coach, and gym owner, Roufus passed away on October 17, 2025, at the age of 55.

Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, Sergio Pettis, and Ben Askren are just a few of the elite fighters who trained under the legendary coach. Punk, luckily, was among them. That’s the reason the 47-year-old paid his tribute to Roufus after his latest victory on Saturday night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah. But what was their time together like?

When did CM Punk work with Duke Roufus?

Shortly after Roufus’ passing, Punk shared a picture of them together, expressing his grief in the caption. “Walking up in Japan trying to process the news. It’ll take a while. You made me a better person, coach,” Punk wrote. Their story goes back to 2014, when CM Punk abruptly left WWE after years of frustration over creative direction.

The then 36-year-old Punk made his MMA debut in September 2016, against Mickey Gall, but lost the fight via submission. He returned to the Octagon two years later, facing Mike Jackson in June 2018, losing again via unanimous decision. This result was later overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

While Punk’s MMA career didn’t unfold as he had hoped, his full-time training at Duke Roufus’ Roufusport gym in Milwaukee led to a deep and lasting bond between the two. This comes after last month, former UFC star CM Punk triumphed in a Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn a shot at the world heavyweight championship.

However, following Seth Rollins’ shoulder injury, he was forced to vacate the title. In the meantime, Jey Uso won a battle royal to claim his place as the top contender. The two finally met at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah. CM Punk defeated Uso in a thrilling 20-minute showdown to capture the vacant title.

Before the match, though, Punk did something that caught everyone’s attention—he paid tribute to his late MMA coach, Duke Roufus. Making his signature entrance, Punk sported a special coat with “Duke” embroidered on the left side—a heartfelt gesture to honor the man who had been instrumental in his fighting career.

Punk, however, was far from the only one who paid tribute to the late coach.

Paul Felder nearly cried while paying tribute to Roufus

During last month’s UFC Vancouver broadcast, former fighter and current commentator Paul Felder became visibly emotional while paying tribute to his longtime coach and mentor, Duke Roufus. Felder, who trained under Roufus for most of his career, viewed his late coach as more than a coach. “Duke, he took guys in and became a father figure to so many of us,” Felder said.

“He was more than just a coach to me; he was more than just a coach to everybody [who] ever worked with him. I got to travel the world with that man and, yeah, he’s gone way too soon. And we love you, Duke.” Roufus was a gifted kickboxer himself, but he ended his career in 2008 and transitioned to a full-time MMA coach at his famous gym in Wisconsin.

Clearly, Duke Roufus’ impact continues to resonate, with people still remembering him fondly weeks after his passing. But what did you think of CM Punk’s heartfelt tribute? Were you aware that Punk trained under Roufus during his MMA journey?